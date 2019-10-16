Assembly election: BJP promises 1 crore jobs, drought-free Maharashtra and $1 trillion economy

THE BJP on Tuesday promised to generate one crore jobs, usher in $1 trillion economy and make Maharashtra free of drought in the next five years if voted to power in the October 21 polls.

Advertising

While releasing the party’s Sankalpa Patra (manifesto), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “The state is confident of creating one crore jobs in manufacturing, rural agriculture and service sectors… Employment and drought-free Maharashtra are our primary concerns and we shall achieve the same in the next five years.”

To make the state free of drought, the manifesto spoke of the Rs 16,000-crore Marathwada Water Grid project, under which, the party plans to connect all 11 dams in the region, and provide drinking water with the help of a closed pipeline. It also mentioned the Rs 15,000-crore project to channelise surplus water from western flowing rivers to the Godavari basin to tackle drought in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Further, the party assured to invest Rs 5 lakh crore in several infrastructure projects in the state. It also promised to set up a separate maintenance department for the national and state highways, whose repairs and other works are currently done by the road construction contractors.

Advertising

Reiterating its pledge to double farmers’ income, BJP promised uninterrupted solar power for 12 hours a day to the 1.36 crore farmers of the state. To empower women, it plans to link one crore families with women self-help groups.

Among other promises (see box), the manifesto reiterated housing for all by 2022 and healthcare for all through Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Arogya Seva Yojna.

While releasing the 44-page manifesto, BJP working president J P Nadda praised Fadnavis, saying: “The CM has changed the political culture and fundamental of politics. In his tenure, the leadership has focussed on a corruption-free government. The manifesto reflects the developmental politics, which caters to every segment of the society.”

Fadnavis said Maharashtra alone generates “25 per cent” of the total jobs in the country. “Maharashtra’s population ratio to India is around 9 to 10 per cent, but the job creation is some 25 per cent compared to the total jobs created at the national level,” he added.