Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Stage set for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura poll results; counting to begin shortly

Voters standing in a queue show their ID cards before casting their votes for the Nagaland Assembly election, at a polling booth in Dimapur, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The BJP is tipped to retain Tripura, return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and marginally improve its tally in Meghalaya, while the Congress, which once dominated the Northeast, is headed for a wipeout in the three states, according to exit polls.

An aggregate of the four exit polls whose results started trickling in on Monday evening, soon after voting had finished in Meghalaya and Nagaland – Tripura voted on February 16 — indicates that the BJP, which bagged 36 seats in Tripura in 2018, may scrape past the halfway mark, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

The stage is set for the counting of votes in the high-stakes Tripura Assembly polls, which will get underway from 8 am Thursday in 21 locations across the state amid tight security involving the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Tripura Police personnel.

The key contenders in the Tripura polls are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), the Opposition Left Front and its ally Congress, and the TIPRA Motha party.

Of the three Northeastern states whose results will be declared on Thursday, the most closely contested battle, as per the exit polls, has been in Meghalaya.

A hung Assembly has been predicted in the state, with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) predicted to end up with 20 seats. The BJP, an NPP ally in power but which fought the elections separately, may increase its tally from two to 6. The Trinamool Congress TMC) could win up to 11 seats.

With exit polls predicting the BJP’s return to power in Nagaland along with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the National People’s Front (NPF) battling for political relevance, here is a look at what is at stake for the major parties ahead of the declaration of results on Thursday.

With no other party having contested more than 23 seats, the ruling alliance did not face a full contest from any of its rivals. However, because there are such a large number of parties and candidates in the race this year and, more than anything, individual candidates pull more weight than parties in Nagaland, other parties are still hoping for a scenario that will call for post-poll alliances in government formation.