Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Stage set for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura poll results; counting to begin shortly

Voters standing in a queue show their ID cards before casting their votes for the Nagaland Assembly election, at a polling booth in Dimapur, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Exit polls show BJP set to come back in Tripura and Nagaland
The BJP is tipped to retain Tripura, return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and marginally improve its tally in Meghalaya, while the Congress, which once dominated the Northeast, is headed for a wipeout in the three states, according to exit polls.
An aggregate of the four exit polls whose results started trickling in on Monday evening, soon after voting had finished in Meghalaya and Nagaland – Tripura voted on February 16 — indicates that the BJP, which bagged 36 seats in Tripura in 2018, may scrape past the halfway mark, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly.
Stage set for Tripura poll results as BJP claims pole position; Left-Congress, TIPRA ride on hope
The stage is set for the counting of votes in the high-stakes Tripura Assembly polls, which will get underway from 8 am Thursday in 21 locations across the state amid tight security involving the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Tripura Police personnel.
The key contenders in the Tripura polls are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), the Opposition Left Front and its ally Congress, and the TIPRA Motha party.
In Meghalaya’s Sangma vs Sangma tussle, a hung House tomorrow could be BJP’s gain
Of the three Northeastern states whose results will be declared on Thursday, the most closely contested battle, as per the exit polls, has been in Meghalaya.
A hung Assembly has been predicted in the state, with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) predicted to end up with 20 seats. The BJP, an NPP ally in power but which fought the elections separately, may increase its tally from two to 6. The Trinamool Congress TMC) could win up to 11 seats.
Nagaland assembly election result 2023: In face of NDPP-BJP dominance, Oppn hopes to hold on, build for future
With exit polls predicting the BJP’s return to power in Nagaland along with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the National People’s Front (NPF) battling for political relevance, here is a look at what is at stake for the major parties ahead of the declaration of results on Thursday.
With no other party having contested more than 23 seats, the ruling alliance did not face a full contest from any of its rivals. However, because there are such a large number of parties and candidates in the race this year and, more than anything, individual candidates pull more weight than parties in Nagaland, other parties are still hoping for a scenario that will call for post-poll alliances in government formation.
As the counting of votes gets underway, here are five key seats in the state to watch out for.
🔴 Town Bardowali: The BJP’s face in the polls, Chief Minister Manik Saha, is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency located on the outskirts of Agartala city. Saha is locked in a keen contest with the Congress’s three-term MLA Ashish Kumar Saha.
🔴 Agartala: Contrary to CM Saha’s explanation, the Agartala constituency, most of which is located in the heart of the capital city, saw 84.13 per cent voter turnout, from where senior Congress leader and ex-minister Sudip Roy Barman, the six-term MLA, is taking on the BJP’s greenhorn candidate Papia Dutta.
🔴 Dhanpur: The Dhanpur seat in Sepahijala district is witnessing a keen fight between Union minister Pratima Bhoumik and the CPI(M)’s 42-year-old candidate Kaushik Chanda, who is contesting the election for the first time.
🔴 Sabroom: The CPI(M) state secretary, Jitendra Chaudhury, who is touted to be the CM candidate of the Left-Congress combine, is contesting from the Sabroom constituency in South Tripura. He is pitted against the BJP’s incumbent MLA Shankar Roy, who had won with a margin of 2182 votes in the 2018 polls.
🔴 Kailashahar: The Kailashahar seat in Unakoti district is also likely to witness a fierce fight, where state Congress chief and ex-minister Birajit Sinha is pitted against former CPI(M) MLA Moboswor Ali, who switched to the BJP just ahead of the polls.
👉🏽Key contenders: BJP and its partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), the Opposition Left Front and its ally Congress, and the TIPRA Motha party.
👉🏽Exit poll predictions: BJP is widely predicted to scrape past the halfway mark, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The TIPRA Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma, which was believed widely to be the kingmaker of this election, is predicted to get 13 seats. The Left, which fought for the first time in an “arrangement” with the Congress in the state, may have to contend with just 15 seats.
👉🏽What happened in 2018: In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP ended 25 years of consecutive Left Front rule to clinch a majority in the 60-member House. This time, with Chief Minister Manik Saha as its face the saffron party contested 55 seats on the plank of “sushashan” or good governance while the IPFT contested six seats.
Good morning and welcome to our Assembly Election 2023 live blog where we will track the counting of votes in Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya.
Here's what to look out for:
🔴 Sangma vs Sangma battle in Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma go head-to-head. A hung Assembly has been predicted in the state.
🔴 In Nagaland, exit polls have predicted the BJP’s return to power along with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). But because there are such a large number of parties and candidates in the race this year and, more than anything, individual candidates pull more weight than parties in Nagaland, other parties are still hoping for a scenario that will call for post-poll alliances in government formation.
🔴 The exit polls predicted the BJP's return to power in Tripura. It will be interesting to see the performance of the Congress-Left alliance. Especially since, in the past the CPI(M) and the Congress had been arch rivals with a bitter history of violence. We are also keeping an eye on Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, whose TIPRA Motha party has emerged in this election as a possible kingmaker.
Stay tuned for more!