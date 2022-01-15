Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Dara Singh Chauhan to join SP on Sunday; Cong worker claims she was denied ticket over bribe

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Partyleader Swami Prasad Maurya on Friday said that Dara Singh Chauhan will join the Samajwadi Party on January 16. “As per the strategy, Dara Singh Chauhan will join on January 16 and there will be joining every day. The program was inside the party office and all of us were following Covid protocols,” said Maurya. Chauhan was the second minister to resign from the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet after Maurya this week.

Meanwhile, Congress worker Priyanka Maurya has claimed that she was denied a ticket for the assembly elections because she refused to pay a bribe. She said that the ticket was given to someone who had joined the party just a month ago. “I completed all the tasks but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that such things are happening on the ground,” she told ANI.

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has allotted only around 10 per cent of its seats to women. Of the 106 candidates that the AAP has announced so far for the 117-seat Punjab Assembly, only 12 are women. Most of the 12 women who did get a ticket, however, are home-grown leaders, like Baljinder Kaur and Saravjit Kaur Manuke, who have worked their way into contention.

In Manipur, the Congress party seems to be in dire straits as it braces to face the upcoming Assembly elections in this North-eastern state. Like other states in the region, Manipur was also once its bastion. But, the grand old party has been in a steady decline in Manipur too, with its MLAs’ tally in the existing 60-member Assembly plunging from 28 seats in 2017 to mere 13 now.