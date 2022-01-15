Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Dara Singh Chauhan to join SP on Sunday; Cong worker claims she was denied ticket over bribe

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Partyleader Swami Prasad Maurya on Friday said that Dara Singh Chauhan will join the Samajwadi Party on January 16. “As per the strategy, Dara Singh Chauhan will join on January 16 and there will be joining every day. The program was inside the party office and all of us were following Covid protocols,” said Maurya. Chauhan was the second minister to resign from the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet after Maurya this week.
Meanwhile, Congress worker Priyanka Maurya has claimed that she was denied a ticket for the assembly elections because she refused to pay a bribe. She said that the ticket was given to someone who had joined the party just a month ago. “I completed all the tasks but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that such things are happening on the ground,” she told ANI.
In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has allotted only around 10 per cent of its seats to women. Of the 106 candidates that the AAP has announced so far for the 117-seat Punjab Assembly, only 12 are women. Most of the 12 women who did get a ticket, however, are home-grown leaders, like Baljinder Kaur and Saravjit Kaur Manuke, who have worked their way into contention.
In Manipur, the Congress party seems to be in dire straits as it braces to face the upcoming Assembly elections in this North-eastern state. Like other states in the region, Manipur was also once its bastion. But, the grand old party has been in a steady decline in Manipur too, with its MLAs’ tally in the existing 60-member Assembly plunging from 28 seats in 2017 to mere 13 now.
A case was registered on Friday after a massive crowd, in violation of Covid norms, gathered at the Samajwadi Party office here for the joining-in function of two rebel ministers and some MLAs.
The FIR was registered according to the directives of the Election Commission on Covid-related norms, officials said. Former ministers -- Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini -- besides five BJP MLAs and one from the Apna Dal (Sonelal) joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of its president Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said the first list of candidates declared by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has given a clear message that Akhilesh Yadav is not ready to leave "criminals, goons and rioters".
"Through the first list of candidates of the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, Akhilesh Yadav has given a clear message that he is not ready to leave criminals, goons and rioters aside," Maurya said in a statement released by the BJP here. He also said the formation of SP government would mean "riot raj, goonda raj and criminal raj" in the state. (PTI)
Chauhan is a former head of the BJP’s OBC Morcha. Like Maurya, he has a BSP past.
Led by state Congress stalwart and 3-time chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, the party had ended up in 2017 Assembly polls as a single largest party. But it was outsmarted by the BJP, which led by N Biren, managed to cobble up the majority number and form the government by forming alliances with smaller parties. Read more.
The Samajwadi Party (SP)’s campaign might have been boosted by the induction of a slew of MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including ministers, and other parties into its fold in the run-up the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, but SP president Akhilesh Yadav will now have to deal with the formidable task of ticket-distribution in their constituencies which already have many existing aspirants from his own party.
The Nakur Assembly constituency in Saharanpur district is a case in point. Dharam Singh Saini, who quit his ministerial position in the Yogi Adityanath government to join the SP, is a second-term MLA from Nakur and is a leading claimant for this seat in the upcoming polls.
However, former Congress leader Imran Masood, who recently quit his party to switch to the SP, was the runner-up against Saini on the Nakur seat both in 2017 and 2012 Assembly elections. Masood, who met Akhilesh earlier this week, is also a strong candidate in the race for the SP ticket from this constituency. Read more.