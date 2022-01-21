scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: SP-RLD alliance runs into hiccups; JP Nadda to campaign in Bareilly

2022 Election Live News, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab Election Latest Updates, UP Elections 2022 Candidate List News: Dalit leader and Aazad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad will contest the UP Assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar constituency, the stronghold of CM Yogi Adityanath.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Dehradun, Imphal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji |
Updated: January 21, 2022 9:26:32 am
Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary during a joint rally in Meerut (Twitter/samajwadiparty)

2022 Assembly Elections Live Updates: In the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, clouds have appeared over Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. Jats, who have turned against the BJP, leaving it weaker in western UP, feel they are not getting their due. And that the SP, the senior partner, is getting seats that should have gone to the RLD.

For instance, in Siwalkhas, RLD supporters, including Muslims, are threatening to vote against the alliance’s candidate, the SP’s Ghulam Mohammad. Mohammad’s nomination came as a shock, say residents, as they were confident an RLD leader would get the ticket, either Sunil Rohta or Rajkumar Sangwan.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda Friday will hold a door-to-door campaign in Bareilly. He will also be meeting party officials in Agra. On Thursday, the party had announced the first list of its candidates for the upcoming polls in Goa and Uttarakhand.

The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet via video conferencing to finalise its candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal; Bhim Army's Chandra Shekhar Aazad to take on Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur; Manohar Parrikar's son denied Panaji ticket by BJP; Follow latest updates here

09:23 (IST)21 Jan 2022
What's in store for today?

The BJP national president JP Nadda will hold meetings with party officials in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. He will also hold a door-to-door campaign in Bareilly.

Meanwhile, Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet via video conferencing for the selection of candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

09:12 (IST)21 Jan 2022
Good morning! Here's a rundown of all that happened on Thursday

Good morning and welcome to our Assembly Elections 2022 live blog! Here's a rundown of all that happened on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Karhal seat in Mainpuri, the party said, making it Akhilesh’s Assembly poll debut. Mainpuri is seen as a bastion of SP.

Prominent Dalit leader and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad will contest the UP Assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar constituency, the stronghold of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, will fight the Assembly poll from Sangrur district’s Dhuri constituency. 

Goa
BJP released its first list of 34 candidates of the total 40 constituencies in the state for the 14 February polls, fielding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from his Sanquelim seat.

Uttarakhand
BJP announced that CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from the Khatima Assembly seat that he currently holds, and BJP state president Madan Kaushik will contest from the Haridwar seat.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP Uttarakhand leader Arun Singh announce first list of candidates for upcoming polls at party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Uttarakhand Assembly elections: BJP announces candidates for 59 seats

The BJP on Thursday announced its first list of candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on February 14. The ruling party announced its candidates for 59 out of the total 70 Assembly seats in the state. Of the 59, only five are women.

In 10 of the announced seats, the BJP has fielded a different candidate to the one fielded during the last Assembly election.

UP polls: Chandra Shekhar Aazad takes the battle to Gorakhpur, to contest against CM Yogi Adityanath

Prominent Dalit leader and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad will contest the UP Assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar constituency, the stronghold of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Azad’s decision came days after he said talks with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for a pre-poll alliance had failed.

“Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib… ASP (K) announces Chandrashekhar Azad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar ,” ASP (K) election in-charge for Gorakhpur, Mohd Aqib said.

AAP picks seat for its CM face in Dhuri, Bhagwant Mann confident of victory

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, will fight the Assembly poll from Sangrur district’s Dhuri constituency. Making this announcement in Chandigarh, AAP state co-incharge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha said that Mann had won majority of votes in Dhuri Assembly segment, which falls under Sangrur Parliamentary seat, during 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Forty-eight-year-old Mann, a comedian-turned-politician, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur.

