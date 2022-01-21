Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: SP-RLD alliance runs into hiccups; JP Nadda to campaign in Bareilly

2022 Assembly Elections Live Updates: In the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, clouds have appeared over Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. Jats, who have turned against the BJP, leaving it weaker in western UP, feel they are not getting their due. And that the SP, the senior partner, is getting seats that should have gone to the RLD.

For instance, in Siwalkhas, RLD supporters, including Muslims, are threatening to vote against the alliance’s candidate, the SP’s Ghulam Mohammad. Mohammad’s nomination came as a shock, say residents, as they were confident an RLD leader would get the ticket, either Sunil Rohta or Rajkumar Sangwan.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda Friday will hold a door-to-door campaign in Bareilly. He will also be meeting party officials in Agra. On Thursday, the party had announced the first list of its candidates for the upcoming polls in Goa and Uttarakhand.

The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet via video conferencing to finalise its candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls.