scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Congress releases first list of 53 candidates; Shah visits Kairana

2022 Election LIVE News, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab Election Latest Updates, UP Elections 2022 Candidate List News: The Election Commission announced that the ban on physical rallies and roadshows for Assembly elections in five states next month was being extended to January 31

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 23, 2022 8:06:23 am
Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with a resident during his door-to-door campaign ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (PTI Photo)

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Pritam Singh from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission Saturday consulted health authorities and announced that the ban on physical rallies and roadshows for Assembly elections in five states next month was being extended to January 31, but parties would be allowed to hold physical public meetings of candidates from January 28 for Phase 1 of the elections, and from February 1 for Phase 2.

In Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday chose Kairana for his first political programme after the announcement of the election dates, asking people as he went door-to-door whether they still felt “scared”. He also met at least two Hindu families whose members allegedly fled the western UP town due to extortion by gangsters (mostly Muslims) following the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, and have since returned.

Live Blog

Election 2022 Live Updates: Congress releases first list of 53 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly polls. Follow our live blog for the latest.

08:06 (IST)23 Jan 2022
The Sunday Profile: Mann’s World

On the face of it, Bhagwant Singh Mann, the newly anointed chief minister face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, is your quintessential aam aadmi, complete with the turban sitting a little askew on his head, the razor sharp wit directed always at the ruling dispensation, and the bluster. Be it in a village, a dhaba or a Punjab Roadways bus, you are sure to encounter someone like him.

But Mann is no common man. From a celebrated comedian to a parliamentarian and now the CM face of a party that is among the contenders to win Punjab, the 48-year-old has seen one success after the other. Mann was 38 when he joined the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP), an experiment to “cleanse politics” by Manpreet Badal, the estranged cousin of current Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal; and 41 when he won his maiden Lok Sabha election in 2014 with a record margin against Akali stalwart S S Dhindsa from Sangrur, a seat he bagged again in 2019. Read more. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with a resident during his door-to-door campaign ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (PTI Photo)

The Sunday Profile: Mann’s World

On the face of it, Bhagwant Singh Mann, the newly anointed chief minister face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, is your quintessential aam aadmi, complete with the turban sitting a little askew on his head, the razor sharp wit directed always at the ruling dispensation, and the bluster. Be it in a village, a dhaba or a Punjab Roadways bus, you are sure to encounter someone like him.

But Mann is no common man. From a celebrated comedian to a parliamentarian and now the CM face of a party that is among the contenders to win Punjab, the 48-year-old has seen one success after the other. Mann was 38 when he joined the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP), an experiment to “cleanse politics” by Manpreet Badal, the estranged cousin of current Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal; and 41 when he won his maiden Lok Sabha election in 2014 with a record margin against Akali stalwart S S Dhindsa from Sangrur, a seat he bagged again in 2019.

Open war in Kapurthala as minister backs son over Cong nominee, party silent

Even by the standards of Punjab’s colourful politics, a TV channel debate on January 20 evening left many red faces. Full of cuss words and wild allegations, it involved not two rival parties but leaders of the Congress on both sides, slugging it out over the same ticket.

Battered and bruised by long in-fighting, the Congress has chosen not to respond to this particular episode. However, the wound is likely to bleed, as its leader who has gone rogue is Cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh, also known as one of Punjab’s richest MLAs and close to rebel Amarinder Singh.

Not caring much for niceties, Rana Gurjit has been campaigning for his son Rana Inder Pratap Singh, who is fighting as an Independent from Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala after the Congress refused to give him the ticket instead of its sitting two-time MLA. Rana Gurjit is himself the Congress candidate from adjoining Kapurthala (a seat he has won three times), and the refusal to his son was part of the party’s policy to not field more than one member of a family (even Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother was denied, Congress leaders point out).

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.