Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Congress releases first list of 53 candidates; Shah visits Kairana

2022 Assembly Election Live Updates: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Pritam Singh from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission Saturday consulted health authorities and announced that the ban on physical rallies and roadshows for Assembly elections in five states next month was being extended to January 31, but parties would be allowed to hold physical public meetings of candidates from January 28 for Phase 1 of the elections, and from February 1 for Phase 2.
In Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday chose Kairana for his first political programme after the announcement of the election dates, asking people as he went door-to-door whether they still felt “scared”. He also met at least two Hindu families whose members allegedly fled the western UP town due to extortion by gangsters (mostly Muslims) following the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, and have since returned.
On the face of it, Bhagwant Singh Mann, the newly anointed chief minister face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, is your quintessential aam aadmi, complete with the turban sitting a little askew on his head, the razor sharp wit directed always at the ruling dispensation, and the bluster. Be it in a village, a dhaba or a Punjab Roadways bus, you are sure to encounter someone like him.
But Mann is no common man. From a celebrated comedian to a parliamentarian and now the CM face of a party that is among the contenders to win Punjab, the 48-year-old has seen one success after the other. Mann was 38 when he joined the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP), an experiment to “cleanse politics” by Manpreet Badal, the estranged cousin of current Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal; and 41 when he won his maiden Lok Sabha election in 2014 with a record margin against Akali stalwart S S Dhindsa from Sangrur, a seat he bagged again in 2019. Read more.