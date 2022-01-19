Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest UP Assembly polls from Azamgarh

2022 Assembly Elections Live Updates: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls from Azamgarh, party sources told ANI. Late last year, the SP supremo, who is an SP MP from Azamgarh and regarded as the chief ministerial face of his party, said he will not contest the coming UP Assembly elections himself.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will campaign for the Samajwadi Party in the UP polls and her party – the Trinamool Congress will not contest the election in that state, SP vice-president Kiranmay Nanda said on Tuesday. According to news agency PTI, Nanda, who returned from poll bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday, held an hour-long meeting with Banerjee at her residence on the issue. At the same time, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad said that his party will fight the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own and would not enter into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
In Punjab, newly declared CM face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab Bhagwant Mann told The Indian Express that his party is the the only one which can deliver on the parameters of ‘aam aadmi’, while “usurpers” like Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi can only make claims. “Channi has a habit of putting up hoardings of his announcements even before pronouncing those. Have you ever seen ED raids taking place in houses of aam aadmi?” he asked, taking a jibe at CM Channi after ED officials raided his nephew in connection with a sand mining case.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi found an unlikely ally in Harnam Singh Dhumma, chief of the Damdami Taksal, a Sikh seminary once headed by Khalistani extremist Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed in Operation Blue Star. While others like the SGPC questioned Modi’s announcement of December 26 as Vir Bal Divas to honour the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh killed by the Mughals, Dhumma commended him.
Arguably the most vocal chief of the Taksal after Bhindranwale, Dhumma said: “There are very few who fulfill their duty and the PM has done this. He should be thanked. He has told the entire world about the martyrdom of the two younger sons and mother of Guru Gobind Singh.” Read more.
In an interview with the Indian Express, newly declared CM face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab Bhagwant Mann says the people of Punjab have declared their choice of CM and the onus is now on other political parties to show their winning cards. Excerpts:
Do you think that AAP has rectified its mistake of not making you CM candidate during 2017 assembly polls?
Sometimes new parties make mistakes. But we did not do too badly in 2017 having contested the elections here for the first time. Now that AAP has declared its CM face, other parties must also come clean. Like we say in Delhi, ‘After Kejriwal, who?’ the other parties must also inform in Punjab ‘After Bhagwant Mann, who?’ They should inform whom they are asking the people of Punjab to repose their faith in.
CM Channi has taken over the mantle of ‘aam aadmi’ by saying he is the one running an ‘aam aadmi ki sarkar’. How will you counter that?
Channi has a habit of putting up hoardings of his announcements even before pronouncing those. Have you ever seen ED raids taking place in houses of aam aadmi? I keep talking against BJP so much in the Lok Sabha but I have not been raided ever. Why? Because they will not find anything wrong that I have done. AAP is the only party which can deliver on parameters of ‘aam aadmi’ and usurpers like Channi can only make claims. Read the full interview.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to take on a more active role in the Uttar Pradesh BJP election campaign as the party tries to seize back the narrative following a series of departures of OBC leaders and sitting MLAs.
Starting this weekend, Shah will be more visible on the ground, with the party hoping it will give the campaign momentum as well as boost the morale of the cadre. He is expected to tour the entire state starting January 22, the day the Election Commission will take a call next on whether to continue the ban on public rallies and yatras on account of Covid.
He will supervise rallies, as well as campaign and ticket distribution across all the six organisational regions the party has divided UP into — Braj, Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, West UP and Kanpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s top campaigner, will also hold multiple rallies in all the regions, if these are allowed. Read more.
