Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest UP Assembly polls from Azamgarh

In an interview with the Indian Express, newly declared CM face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab Bhagwant Mann says the people of Punjab have declared their choice of CM and the onus is now on other political parties to show their winning cards. Excerpts:

Do you think that AAP has rectified its mistake of not making you CM candidate during 2017 assembly polls?

Sometimes new parties make mistakes. But we did not do too badly in 2017 having contested the elections here for the first time. Now that AAP has declared its CM face, other parties must also come clean. Like we say in Delhi, ‘After Kejriwal, who?’ the other parties must also inform in Punjab ‘After Bhagwant Mann, who?’ They should inform whom they are asking the people of Punjab to repose their faith in.



CM Channi has taken over the mantle of ‘aam aadmi’ by saying he is the one running an ‘aam aadmi ki sarkar’. How will you counter that?

Channi has a habit of putting up hoardings of his announcements even before pronouncing those. Have you ever seen ED raids taking place in houses of aam aadmi? I keep talking against BJP so much in the Lok Sabha but I have not been raided ever. Why? Because they will not find anything wrong that I have done. AAP is the only party which can deliver on parameters of 'aam aadmi' and usurpers like Channi can only make claims.