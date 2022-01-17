Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Expelled BJP minister says will join Congress; EC to discuss postponing Punjab polls

The parties feel that several devotees, who visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day, would not be able to cast their votes in Punjab. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit)

2022 Assembly Elections Live Updates: State Cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat, who was expelled from the BJP for six years, on Monday said that the Congress party will form the government in Uttarakhand. He said he will join Congress, without any conditions and work for their victory. The BJP cited indiscipline during the Rawat’s expulsion on Sunday.

In other news, the Election Commission is meeting on Monday morning to discuss postponing the February 14 Assembly polls in Punjab, news agency PTI reported, as demanded by various political parties in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

The parties have said that devotees who visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the Jayanti — which is on February 16 — would not be able to cast their votes. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, last week, had written to the EC to postpone the polls by six days, while similar demands were made by other parties like the BJP and BSP.

In Uttar Pradesh, having failed to strike an alliance with the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) has decided to contest the Assembly polls alone. The party said its leaders will now meet in Lucknow on January 18 to take a call on its candidates.