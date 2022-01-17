scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Expelled BJP minister says will join Congress; EC to discuss postponing Punjab polls

2022 Election Live News, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab Election Latest Updates, UP Elections 2022 News: Having failed to strike an alliance with the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) has decided to contest the UP Assembly polls alone.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Dehradun, Imphal, Lucknow, Panaji |
Updated: January 17, 2022 10:13:15 am
The parties feel that several devotees, who visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day, would not be able to cast their votes in Punjab. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit)

2022 Assembly Elections Live Updates: State Cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat, who was expelled from the BJP for six years, on Monday said that the Congress party will form the government in Uttarakhand. He said he will join Congress, without any conditions and work for their victory. The BJP cited indiscipline during the Rawat’s expulsion on Sunday.

In other news, the Election Commission is meeting on Monday morning to discuss postponing the February 14 Assembly polls in Punjab, news agency PTI reported, as demanded by various political parties in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

The parties have said that devotees who visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the Jayanti — which is on February 16 — would not be able to cast their votes. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, last week, had written to the EC to postpone the polls by six days, while similar demands were made by other parties like the BJP and BSP.

In Uttar Pradesh, having failed to strike an alliance with the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) has decided to contest the Assembly polls alone. The party said its leaders will now meet in Lucknow on January 18 to take a call on its candidates.

Live Blog

Elections 2022 Live Updates: BJP fields Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur; Punjab Congress releases first list of 86 candidates; JD(U) to contest UP polls alone; Follow latest news here

10:13 (IST)17 Jan 2022
Expelled BJP minister says will join Congress

Harak Singh Rawat, who was expelled from the BJP for six years, on Monday said that the Congress party will form the government in Uttarakhand. He said he will join Congress, without any conditions and work for their victory. 

Goa, Goa Assembly elections 2022, Goa polls 2022, Goa latest news, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, BJP, Utpal Parrikar, Manohar Parrikar, elections 2022, indian express Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, campaigning in Goa’s St Andre Assembly constituency on Saturday. (ANI)

AAP won’t align with TMC in Goa, don’t believe in ‘jod-tod ki rajneeti’: Kejriwal

After the Congress’s lukewarm response to the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) call for Opposition unity in Goa, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday that the AAP will not ally with the TMC as the people were not interested in “jod-tod ki rajneeti (politics of making and breaking).” Speaking at a hotel in Dona Paula on Sunday he, however, repeated that if the Legislative Assembly election in Goa throws up a fractured mandate, the AAP would think about forming a post-poll alliance with a non-BJP party.

“We don’t understand this jod-tod ki rajneeti. We are very simple and innocent people… this Opposition unity, we will all defeat one party together, we will defeat this leader… people have nothing to do with this. People want their lives to be better, their children to get good education, if someone is sick in the family, they should get good treatment. That is what we are ready to do. I know how to bring about development. For jod-tod they (other political parties) are all sitting there. They do this all night,” Kejriwal said.

Former UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan joins SP

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who had left the BJP earlier this week, joined the Samajwadi Party on Sunday. This comes days after two former UP ministers, including OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya, and five BJP MLAs joined the SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Chauhan, who held the Forest and Environment portfolio in the state, was the second minister to resign from the state cabinet after Maurya tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

On Friday, after Maurya and other rebels were inducted into the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav had said no more legislators or ministers from the saffron party would be joining the SP.

