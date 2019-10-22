Assembly bypolls: Rain mars voting in Kerala, 93 per cent turnout in Arunachal

51 Assembly bypolls

Uttar Pradesh (11 seats)

47.66% turnout

EVM snag reported in booth number 350 at Salhipur in Pratapgarh. District Information Officer Vijay Kumar said the EVM was replaced.

Gujarat (6 seats)

53.68% turnout

Kerala (5 seats)

66.3% turnout

Bypolls marred by heavy rains, especially in Ernakulam, as voters waded through water-logged roads to exercise their franchise and water seeped into some booths. A woman was arrested in Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod for impersonation. She was later released on bail.

Bihar (5 seats)

50.31% turnout

15 people were arrested as preventive measure — 12 in Siwan (Daraundha seat) and three in Banka (Belhar segment).

Punjab (4 seats)

66.45% turnout

Congress’s Phagwara nominee B S Dhaliwal issued a show cause notice for allegedly wearing a scarf with party symbol while casting his vote. The polling staff deployed at the booth number 184 was replaced for “standing up” when Dhaliwal entered, according to the Returning Officer.

Assam (4 seats)

75.69% turnout

Himachal Pradesh (2)

68.55% turnout

Rajasthan (2 seats)

65.95% turnout

Tamil Nadu (2 seats)

74.72% turnout

Congress MP H Vasanthakumar was arrested for alleged corrupt practices and staying in Nanguneri assembly constituency in the district in ‘violation’ of election rules during the bypoll. Police said a case was filed based on a complaint from the election officer. A court later granted him bail. Vasanthkumar said he was detained while proceeding to his house in Palayamkottai and asked should he need permission to visit his home.

Madhya Pradesh (1)

62.01% turnout

Jhabua Collector Prabal Sipaha said a VVPAT unit was changed at one booth due to some technical problem.

Chhattisgarh (1 seat)

74.84% turnout

Telangana (1 seat)

84.75% turnout

Odisha (1 seat)

78.96% turnout

Sikkim (3 seats)

69.97% turnout

Sikkim CM in the fray in Poklok Kamrang constituency.

Arunachal (1 seat)

92.94% turnout

Meghalaya (1 seat)

84.56% turnout

Puducherry (1 seat)

69.44% turnout

Police took into custody three people allegedly belonging to the Congress for distributing “tokens” to people near a polling station. Leaders of the AIADMK and AINRC staged a road roko urging the election authorities to take action against those who resorted to “luring” voters by allegedly distributing tokens encashable later.

*Estimated turnout as per EC website (till 12 am)

2 Lok Sabha bypolls

Samastipur (Bihar)

44.64% turnout

Ram Vilas Paswan’s nephew Prince Raj (LJP) contesting against Ashok Ram (Congress)

Satara (Maharashtra) 60.75% turnout

Sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale (BJP) contesting against Shriniwas Patil of the NCP