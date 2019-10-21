Assembly bypolls: Muslim, Dalit voters, ‘outsider’ tag make Gangoh a tough fight for BJP

The bypoll for Gangoh Assembly segment in Uttar Pradesh on Monday is a tough contest for BJP as the electorate comprises Muslims and Jatav Dalits in large numbers. Also, the BJP candidate, who is not from Gangoh, is up against local heavyweights.

Advertising

Out of the nearly 3.69 lakh voters in Gangoh 1.20 lakh are Muslims and 80,000 Dalits. Most of these Dalits are Jatavs, considered traditional voters of the BSP. Gujjars too make a large share, but among them are 57,000 Muslims. The BJP is pinning hopes on Hindu Gujjars and other upper castes to retain the seat it won in 2017 when BJP’s Pradeep Kumar defeated the Congress’s Nauman Masood. Pradeep’s election to Lok Sabha necessitated the bypoll.

Nauman, twin brother of former Congress MLA Imran Masood, is once again the party candidate. He is also the chairman of Gangoh Nagar Palika.

SP candidate Indrasen is son of former minister Chaudhary Yashpal Singh and BSP nominee Mohammad Irshad is a former Zila Panchayat chairman and a Gujjar.

Advertising

The BJP’s district general secretary Kirat Singh is contesting his first election. “Another drawback is that Kirat is from Rampur Maniharan outside Gangoh. Other prominent candidates are from Gangoh,” said a BJP leader.

The BJP leader added, “If Muslims unite in support of any candidate to defeat BJP, the election will become tough for us. Another concern is that BJP’s traditional voters do not take much interest in bypolls. BJP has lost bypolls in the past due to low turnout.”

During Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders had raised Muzaffarnagar riots in Gangoh and other parts of western UP. This time, their plank is the Centre’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Bill criminalising instant triple talaq and welfare schemes of Narendra Modi government.

The SP, BSP and Congress are focusing on police encounters and hiked fines after changes to Motor Vehicles Act.

BSP candidate Irshad said, “By winning Gangoh bypoll, we will send a message that BSP is emerging as an alternative to BJP.” He said he has appealed to people to vote on issue of “development”.

Congress nominee Masood said, “My fight is to help Congress emerge as an alternative to the BJP for 2022 state polls. This bypoll result will send a message for the future.” Nauman said his campaign covered issues like hike in power tarrif, hike in penalty under the amended Motor Vehicles Act and farmers’ issues.