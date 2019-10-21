Assembly bypolls: In Azam stronghold Rampur, BJP plays up ‘sabka vishwas’ slogan

“This is the ideal time to win Rampur. We are in power both at the state and the Centre,” said a BJP leader in Rampur Assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh which goes to bypolls on Monday.

The SP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Tazeen Fatma, but the ruling BJP knows that it is the influence of her husband, SP leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan, they are up against. While Bharat Bhushan is the BJP candidate, Congress has fielded Arshad Ali Khan and BSP has fielded Zubair Masood Khan.

The constituency, which has around 2.58 lakh Muslim voters and 1.32 lakh Hindu voters, was vacated after Khan was elected to Lok Sabha earlier this year. In the past 10 elections in the Assembly seat, Azam has been elected nine times. The BJP has never won the seat and no Hindu candidate has been elected there. Determined to leave no stone unturned this time, the BJP has made “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas” its poll plank.

At a BJP rally on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “We did not discriminate in providing benefit of government-run schemes.” Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who lost the Lok Sabha election against Azam, accused Khan of dynastic politics. “He became MLA nine times and then became MP. Now he wants his wife Tazeen Fatma, currently a Rajya Sabha member, to become an MLA. His son Abdullah is already an MLA. Is this okay?”

The SP campaign has termed the polling day as the day of “avenging atrocities”. “Around 85 cases on baseless charges have been lodged against Azam in the past few months to demoralise him. This election is against atrocities of the administration that is working with vendetta against Azam on the directives of the BJP government,” said Asim Raja, SP’s Rampur city president and in-charge of the party’s poll office.

At a public meeting on Friday, Fatma said, “Eighty-five cases have been lodged against Azam Khan saahab. Cases have been lodged against me and my son too. And these cases are of…theft of buffalo, goat and books. There is a case of buffalo theft against me. Will a professor steal a buffalo?”

Azam said at the meeting, “Those who filed FIRs should be ashamed of themselves.”