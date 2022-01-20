Assam, Meghalaya submit reports on boundary dispute to Amit Shah; next meeting after Jan 26

Amit Shah is likely to consider the recommendations on Friday, ahead of Meghalaya’s 50th statehood day, January 21.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the five-decade-long boundary dispute between the states and placed their recommendations for his consideration. The two chief ministers are likely to meet Shah again after January 26.

Assam and Meghalaya share an 885-km boundary. Meghalaya, which was carved out of Assam as per the North East Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971, has got disputes with Assam in 12 areas. Among these, six “areas of difference” are being taken up for resolution in the first phase.

Both states had formed border dispute settlement committees and regional committees to resolve claims. Sarma said on Tuesday that a roadmap for an amicable settlement had been prepared based on the recommendations of three regional committees set up with representatives from both states. A day after, his Meghalaya counterpart said his cabinet had approved recommendations of all the three regional committees and that the recommendations would be submitted before Shah on Thursday evening.

“Called on Hon’ble HM, @AmitShah ji with HCM of Assam, @himantabiswa ji and apprised him on the reports of the Regional Committees. He expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both the States in the matter. MHA will examine the reports & we will meet HM again post 26th Jan”, Sangma tweeted this evening.

And Sarma tweeted, “I along with HCM Meghalaya Sri @SangmaConrad met Adarniya Griha Mantri Sri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi. We apprised Hon HM on the outcomes of discussions held between Assam & Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes amicably. We’re grateful for his guidance”.

The Meghalaya chief minister said that while the final decision would be the home ministry’s, the two neighbouring states had already had agreed on a rough idea of resolution.

On how the boundary would be demarcated amicably, Sangma suggested that Parliament would be involved. It might also entail joint inspections by the states with experts from the Survey of India as well, he said.

The six disputed “areas of difference”, expected to be discussed on Friday before the Union home minister, have got roughly 36 villages, panning across 36.79 sq km. The two states have so far agreed about border villages and identified natural boundaries like rivers or forests.

Sarma informed representatives of political parties on Tuesday on “the progress made so far”, while Sangma said on Wednesday that his government had taken inputs from all political parties.