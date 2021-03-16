Assam: JP Nadda mocks Congress’s 5 ‘guarantees’

Taking a swipe at the five “guarantees” promised by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra if the party comes to power in Assam, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said he will give only one guarantee: that if the Congress comes to power, it will resort to corruption.

Priyanka Gandhi had promised a law that nullifies the CAA, five lakh government jobs, raising tea workers’ wages to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in Guwahati: “Here the contest is between the BJP and the Congress-Badruddin Ajmal… On Congress’s lap, Badruddin Ajmal is sitting. People of Assam have to decide who will be able to fulfil the dreams of Srimanta Sankardeva,” said Shah.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed rallies in Naharkatia, Duliajan and Dibrugarh.