Assam being divided on religious and cultural lines, urge all to vote wisely: Manmohan Singh

With Assam going to the polls on Saturday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who represented the state in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years, urged the people to vote for a government that will bring in development and growth.

“The people of Assam had enabled me to serve the country — five years as the finance minister and 10 years as the prime minister. The day has come when you exercise your franchise and I ask you to vote wisely,” Singh said. He added, “It was late Tarun Gogoi who brought Assam out of insurgency and took it towards development. However, now, the society is again being divided on religious, cultural and language and basic rights are being denied.”

You must vote for a Government that will once again put Assam to the path of inclusive growth and development. Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vital message for our people at this crucial juncture:#Congressor5Guarantee pic.twitter.com/MCQQUqaSXK — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) March 26, 2021

Hitting out at the BJP governments at the state and Centre, the veteran Congress leader said there is an environment of tension and fear in the country and the ill-conceived demonetization and badly implemented Goods and Service Tax (GST) have destroyed the economy. “Rise in prices of fuel and LPG is making life hell for the aam aadmi (common man) and the poor are getting poorer,” Singh added.

Reiterating that Assam needs to get back to the path of peace and development, Singh asked the people to vote for a government that upholds the Constitution and works for people without differentiating them. “The Assam Congress is committed to protecting the people of Assam and ensure the well-being of all communities. Its manifesto has promises that are real. I am certain that the five promises made by our party will help Assam grow,” he said.

Recently, the Congress had made five promises that it will fulfill if it comes to power in Assam. Those include a law to nullify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, five lakh government jobs, raising the wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.