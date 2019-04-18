Autonomous status: One promise on all tickets here

On November 25, 2011, a Karbi militant outfit, United People’s Democratic Solidarity (UPDS), had signed a tripartite memorandum of settlement with the Centre and Assam government, settling for enhanced autonomy and special packages for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Weeks later, led by their then general secretary Horen Sing Bey, 568 UPDS cadres had laid down their arms.

Advertising

Bey (49) is now the BJP’s candidate from Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency of Assam, an ST-reserved seat. The political discourse in the constituency — comprising Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts — revolves around the demand for an ‘autonomous state’ status and more power to the KAAC and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (which administers Dima Hasao district).

The constituency is home to an array of tribal and non-tribal communities — Karbis, Dimasas, Kukis, Bodos, Bengalis, Biharis, Assamese and Gorkhas, among others.

Click here for more election news

The sitting MP, veteran Congress leader Biren Singh Engti (76), has represented the seat for nearly 30 years. Between 1991and 2004, the MP was Jayanta Rongpi, who won as an Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) as well as a CPI(M-L) candidate.

Advertising

The BJP, Congress and ASDC are all promising to fulfill the demand for autonomous state as per Article 244(A) of the Constitution, which provides for formation of “an autonomous state” within Assam.

At a recent rally, while stressing that the UPDS was not encouraging enmity between communities, Bey had invoked his days as an insurgent leader to talk about his dedication to the cause.

As for the ASDC, its president Holiram Terang, who is also a candidate, says, “In an autonomous state, there will be real financial autonomy.”

It was the movement towards an ‘autonomous state’ that had led to the rise of numerous militant groups here in the late 1990s.

While Congress leader Engti faces strong anti-incumbency, anger against the BJP-led Central government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill may help him. Last week, the CPI(ML), Hills State Demand Council (HSDC), Karbi Students’ Union and 15 other organisations pledged him support.

Bey, meanwhile, is facing opposition from within the BJP, from leaders angry over the newcomer’s nomination from the party. However, says Manoj Prasad, an eatery owner in Diphu, “For many of us, the vote is for Modiji, irrespective of the candidate.”.