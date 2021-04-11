Assam Assembly Polls: EC orders repolling in 4 booths

In the notices, Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade asked the newspapers to send a report clarifying their position to the Commission by 7 pm on Monday. (File)

Declaring votes cast at these polling stations on April 1 “void”, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered repolling at four polling booths in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong constituencies of Assam on April 20.

The EC order stated that repolling will be held at Ratabari (SC) constituency polling station number 149 at Indira M V School, after an EVM was found in a car belonging to the wife of BJP candidate and sitting MLA Krishnendu Paul.

At auxiliary polling station at 107(A)-Khothlir LP School under Haflong constituency, 171 votes were cast even even though only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise there.

The presiding and first polling officer in their statements had stated that they had allowed the voters registered at the main polling station at 107-Mouldam LP School to cast their votes at the auxiliary polling station.

The EC also ordered in 463-Madhya Dhanehori LP School polling booth in Sonai Assembly constituency where at least three persons were injured in an incident of firing. BJP candidate Aminul Haque Laskar was subsequently questioned by the police and five police personnel attached to him were suspended.