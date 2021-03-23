In BJP manifesto for Assam elections, a ‘corrected NRC’ to protect Ahom civilization

BJP president J P Nadda releases the party's manifesto for the Assam Assembly Elections in Guwahati on Tuesday (YouTube/BJP)

The BJP Tuesday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Party president J P Nadda unveiled the document at an event in Guwahati, which was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Nadda said the initiatives in the manifesto were to strengthen connectivity, infrastructure, education, health and women empowerment as part of the party’s aim for inclusive development.

One of the promises the BJP made was to work on “a corrected National Register of Citizens (NRC)”. Nadda said, “We will work on a corrected NRC for Assam’s protection. We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe.”

Here are 10 commitments BJP has made to the people of Assam:

1. Mission Brahmaputra, under which the BJP will build big reservoirs around the river to conserve extra water and save the people from floods

2. Orunodoi Scheme, under which 30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of Rs 3,000 per month, up from Rs 830

3. BJP has committed to stop illegal encroachments from Namghars and help them with Rs 2.5 lakh each for proper reconstruction

4. Mission Shishu Unnayan, under which BJP is committed to providing quality education to children. The party will provide cycles to girl children after Class VIII

5. BJP to work towards a “corrected NRC” to protect “genuine Indian citizens” and “detect infiltrated people”.

6. Speed up delimitation process

7. Assam Aahar Aatmanirbharta initiative to make Assam self-sufficient

8. Job opportunities for youth: Assam will become the fastest job creator state in the country, says Nadda. BJP has committed to provide 2 lakh jobs in the public sector, of which 1 lakh will get jobs by March 31, 2022. It will also provide 8 lakh jobs in private sector.

9. Entrepreneur schools will be developed, along with the right financial support and environment.

10. BJP committed to empowering citizens with land rights

The manifesto made no mention of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which had led to protests across the state. However, in a question and answer session with reporters, Nadda said the CAA was a central legislation, and would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Assam goes to polls in three phases; March 27, April 1 and April 6. The results of the elections will be declared on May 2.