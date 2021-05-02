Assam Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins; BJP looks to create history by winning consecutive terms

Assam Assembly election Results LIVE updates: (From left) Assam Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

Assam Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the Assam assembly elections began at 8 am Sunday amid strict health protocols, as it is taking place amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. A three-tier security apparatus has also been arranged at the 331 counting halls across the state that voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Follow | Election Results 2021 Live Updates

The majority mark in Assam is 64. The BJP is looking to create history in the state by becoming the only non-Congress government to win consecutive terms. However, for the saffron party, this election was very different from the other states as Assam was the only place where it was fighting to retain power.

Leading the alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), which mainly represent the Bodo and Sarania communities respectively, the BJP faced stiff competition from two corners this year: the first being the Congress-led Grand Alliance of which the minority-backed All India United Democratic Front, the Bodoland People’s Front, which had control over the Bodoland Territorial Council for nearly two decades, and marginal players such as Anchalik Gana Morcha, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI and CPI (Marxist-Leninist); the other was from two newly formed regional parties — the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the Raijor Dal which emerged out of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that swept Assam in 2019.

Although exit polls point towards a return of the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government, all is not great for the saffron party this time. Most exit polls show BJP winning somewhere between 60-80 seats as compared to the 86 it won during the 2016 Assembly elections.

The polling turnouts in Assam in first, second and third phases were 79.93%, 80.96% and 82.33% respectively. The ruling party has contested 92 seats in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad, which has contested 26 seats. In the opposition Grand Alliance, the Congress has contested 94 seats, whereas Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF has contested 14.