Assam: 6 poll officials suspended after 181 vote in booth with 90 registered voters

Polling officials arrive at a polling station on the eve of the third phase of Assembly elections in Guwahati, Assam, on April 5. (Photo: AP)

Six poll officials were suspended in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Monday after it was found that 181 persons cast their votes in a booth against the total 90 valid voters, CEO Assam Nitin Khade said in a statement.

An auxiliary polling station at a lower primary school was set up in the Haflong assembly constituency, which voted on April 1.

“During the scrutiny of Presiding Officer diary and other documents, it was found out that the Presiding Officer and the Polling Officers of 107-A Khothlir L.P. School have allowed 181 persons to cast their votes against the total 90 voters against that PS,” Khade said in his statement.

He added, “The Presiding and first Polling officer in their statements have admitted that they allowed the voters registered against the main polling station to cast their votes in the auxiliary polling station.” The main polling station of the area has 616 electors.

The District Election Officer has suspended the Sector Officer, the Presiding Officer and three other polling officers, booth level officers of 107-A Khothlir LP School, for dereliction of duty.

“The Returning Officer through District Election Officer has recommended repoll at both of these polling stations,” Khade said.

The auxiliary polling station has been created for the first time to facilitate the voters in the remote area, as the polling percentage in the last Parliamentary Election was only 34%, Khade added.