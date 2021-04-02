Assam: 3 injured in police firing after clashes at polling booth

On Thursday, 39 assembly seats went to polls in Assam in the second phase of the election. (Photo: AP)

At least three people — a constable on duty and two civilians — were injured in police firing after clashes broke out at a polling booth in Assam’s Sonai constituency on Thursday evening.

The sitting MLA of Sonai, Aminul Haque Laskar, was present at the spot, and had to take refuge in the polling booth before he could be rescued, authorities said. BJP leader Laskar is the Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker.

ADGP Assam Police, SN Singh, said the injured are out of danger.

The incident took place in polling station number 109 463 Madhya Dhanohari LP School of Sonai constituency, Cachar district.

“When the last leg of voters was queuing up in the evening, and tokens for voting had been distributed, more people came,” said Singh, “The presiding officer said since the tokens had already been given out, they would not be allowed to vote, as per the rule.”

This led to an altercation among the people present. In the meantime, MLA Laskar arrived. “Some may have tried to misbehave with him, there was stone pelting and one shot was fired by the armed forces deployed there,” said Singh.

Singh said a crowd of roughly 700 people had gathered outside the station.

He added the booth will see re-polling.

Laskar is taking on Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of the AIUDF at Sonai.

On Thursday, 39 assembly seats went to polls in Assam in the second phase of the election. A voter turnout of 73.03 per cent was recorded till 6 pm.