Punjab bypolls: Aspirants refrain from filing papers owing to ‘Shradh’ fortnight

Ticket aspirants are shying away from filing nomination papers for the Punjab bypolls during the ongoing ‘Shradh’ fortnight, considered inauspicious to start a new project. Not a single nomination was filed by any candidate on the first two days, Monday and Tuesday.

Advertising

On Wednesday, only one candidate, Jai Parkash Jain alias Titu Bania, filed his papers as an Independent from Dakha. No papers were filed by any candidate in Phagwara, Jalalabad, and Mukerian.

While Congress announced all four candidates on October 21, the SAD has announced only one till now. SAD will contest on two seats, Dakha and Jalalabad. While its ally BJP will contest from Mukerian and Phagwara. BJP has not announced any candidate yet. AAP declared its nominees for all bypolls on Wednesday.

While the ‘Shradh’ fortnight ends on September 27, it is followed by a weekend. Hence, the only ‘auspicious’ day left for these candidates, is September 30, the last day of filing nominations.

Advertising

The Congress has already announced that its two candidates — Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Raminder Awla — would file nominations on September 30, from Dakha and Jalalabad respectively. BJP sources said that the party’s candidates too would in all likelihood file their papers on the last day too. SAD candidate from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, will be filing his papers on September 27 from Dakha, said a party leader, adding, “We are yet to decide on the candidate from Jalalabad.”

“Most of the candidates choose an auspicious time for filing their papers. After all, they play high stakes. A lot of money and effort goes into contesting an election. Why would they not wait for a good day?” asked a Congress leader, adding that most of the candidates check their dates with astrologers. Since 3 pm is the deadline for filing on the last day, some candidates are anxious. “It would amount to cutting it too fine. Although I have my lawyers looking at the papers one never knows,” said a candidate.