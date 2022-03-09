Asmoli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Asmoli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Asmoli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Pinki Singh. The Asmoli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

asmoli Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anju AAP 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 2,45,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gufran Khan IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 10,90,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra Kumar BJP 1 Graduate 39 Rs 1,32,57,765 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahaveer IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 65,309 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Marghoob Alam INC 0 Literate 58 Rs 15,71,83,071 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 10,47,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Navkesh IND 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 2,08,20,060 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pavan Kumar IND 3 10th Pass 41 Rs 9,28,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pinki Singh SP 1 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 6,99,90,957 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 27,70,806 ~ 27 Lacs+ Rafatulla BSP 0 Literate 62 Rs 4,29,00,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakeel Ahmed All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 34,26,900 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Taufeeq IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 12,22,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Asmoli candidate of from Pinki Singh Uttar Pradesh. Asmoli Election Result 2017

asmoli Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pinki Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 2,54,75,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar IND 0 Not Given 45 Rs 1,70,55,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Aqeelurrehman Khan BSP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 3,28,89,119 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 19,22,216 ~ 19 Lacs+ Ashraf Kisan Shakti Jantantrik Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 28,20,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra Yadav RLD 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 2,75,58,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jakir IND 0 Graduate 0 Rs 2,12,38,287 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jakir Husen IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 84,24,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Maharam Singh IND 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 37,92,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 4,23,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Narendra Singh BJP 2 12th Pass 65 Rs 1,88,79,562 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Pappu IND 0 Literate 34 Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsaran Sarv Sambhaav Party 1 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 38,41,714 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 46,896 ~ 46 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Asmoli candidate of from Pinki Singh Uttar Pradesh. Asmoli Election Result 2012

asmoli Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pinki Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 2,16,85,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 51,00,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ Ajab Singh IOP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 8,12,545 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Amarpal Singh Saini RLNP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 42,66,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 13,75,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Aqeel Ur Rehman Khan BSP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 2,43,03,632 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 28,03,390 ~ 28 Lacs+ Asrar Ahmad INC 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 2,79,92,333 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharat Singh KSJP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 1,01,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bharat Singh Yadav BJP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 2,67,98,532 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 22,81,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Farmoodul Hasan BC 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 40,85,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jakir Husain IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 37,15,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mangu Singh Tyagi RLM 5 Post Graduate 50 Rs 2,02,31,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Muhammad Torab IEMC 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 3,56,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nempal IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 20,50,477 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nisar Ahmad PECP 0 Literate 36 Rs 22,38,400 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ramgopal AITC 0 Literate 50 Rs 80,88,078 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sanjay IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 21,57,335 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 5,61,631 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sanjay Pratap IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 15,40,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sheel Kumar SUCI 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 26,86,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sher Singh NCP 0 Literate 42 Rs 32,20,500 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijayprakash Tyagi Advocate JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 52,63,366 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yasin Ahmad MD 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 86,21,584 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

