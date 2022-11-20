Asks first-time voters to be part of shaping Gujarat’s destiny | People, not BJP fighting polls: Modi

Appealing to the first-time voters to vote and become a participant in the “shaping of the destiny of Gujarat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that it is the people who are fighting in the Assembly elections and not the BJP.

Addressing an the Vijay Sankalp Jan Sammellan in Jujwada village in poll-bound Gujarat’s Valsad, Modi said, “This election, neither is the BJP fighting, nor the BJP candidate, nor chief minister Bhupendrabhai nor is Narendrabhai. This election, Gujarat’s people are fighting. Gujarat’s youth have taken the responsibility for this election.”

Asking the crowd to switch on the flashlights on their mobile phones, Modi claimed that it was his government’s achievement that the cost of mobile data today was Rs 10 per GB compared to Rs 300 per GB when the Congress was in power in Delhi.

“This illumination is that of Bharat ‘s progress, it’s capability. If anywhere in the world this mobile data is cheapest, then it is in India… All of you who are using mobile phones if it were the earlier government, your bill would have been Rs 4,000-5,000. Today because of the Modi government’s policy that for Rs 250-300 your phones are lighting up,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi, who came from the Union Territory of Daman through a road show close to the venue in Valsad, said that all surveys had already predicted a thumping victory for the BJP.

“People ask me, ‘why are you working so hard? why are you running around? .. All surveys say BJP is getting a shining victory, all political commentators are saying that BJP will see an unprecedented win.’ Bhai, you are correct. But it is my duty as a citizen of this country that I go to the people and give them an account of my works and seek blessings in terms of votes,” he said.

“Don’t you see the progress in the country? What is the reason ?”, he said, and the crowd chanted “Modi Modi”.

“This is not because of Modi, this is the power of your one vote. That black dot you have on your finger which you pressed on the lotus button, because of that the country is blooming like a lotus”, he said.

Stating that this was his first rally after all the “processes for preparations for elections were done”, Modi said, “I want to talk to those voting for the first time, those of you are going to decide the future of the country . It is not (simply) that you have completed 18 years and are voting…you are going to become a participant in shaping of the destiny of Gujarat, you are to become a policy maker of Gujarat, those who are 18, 19, 20 years old. The next 25 years of their lives are very important”. Stating that the youth of Gujarat were not those “seeking jobs but those creating jobs” the PM said, “These 25 years your career will touch the sky power is in your votes , your dreams will be released , your resolutions will be fulfilled, be it the education you want, the opportunity you want, this day is for that.”

Indirectly attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, PM Modi said, ” Be alert, a gang has become active in Gujarat who wants to defame Gujarat and spread falsehood. They wanted to defame Gujarat in the world. Tell them not to use such language in Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have not done any bad things wherever they went. They easily get mixed with others. There is no place for such a gang in Gujarat. Those who want to put Gujarat into reverse mode, remember, people of Gujarat will not accept them.”