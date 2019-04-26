Asked PM Modi for farm loan waiver, he didn’t utter a word: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that he had confronted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to waive off farmers’ loans, but the Prime Minister remained silent and didn’t answer.

Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, Rahul said, “Main le gaya, do crore form main le gaya. Maine unse kaha, Narendra Modi ji ek kaam kijiye, aapne inka teen lakh crore rupya maaf kiya hai, pandra logon ka, choro ka, maine saamne bola unko…Pooch lena… Ab aap ek kaam kijiye mai nahi janta aapne inka kyu kiya magar aap Hindustan ka kisaan ka karza bhi maaf kar dijiye (I went with 2 crore forms. I told him Narendra Modi ji, you have waived off Rs 3 lakh crore of 15 thieves, I told him to his face …I don’t know why you did this but now waive off the loans of farmers as well).”

The Congress leader said the Prime Minister didn’t “utter a word”.

“Narendra Modi ji ka jawab sunoge? Maine unse kaha Narendra Modi ji kisan ka karza maaf karo, Narendra Modi ji ka jawab suniye. Ek shabd nahi nikla muh se. Ek shabd nahi nikla, chup bilkul. Chowkidar bilkul chup (Do you want to listen to Narendra Modi ji’s reply? I told him, Narendra Modi ji waive off farmers’ loans. …He did not utter a word. Chowkidar was totally silent),” Rahul said.

The Congress president also raised the Rafale issue, saying that the Prime Minister didn’t answer the four questions he asked in Lok Sabha.

“Narendra Modi ji gave his speech for one-and-a-half hours. At times, he abused Congress and named everyone, Rajiv Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, he took everyone’s names but didn’t answer those four questions,” he said.

Later, speaking at another public meeting in Ajmer, Rahul said that after the elections, 5 lakh families will receive Rs 72,000 annually under the Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme — the Congress’s minimum income guarantee scheme — in their bank accounts.

He also criticised demonetisation and GST, saying that small businessmen and the poor of the country suffered massively due to these.

He added that if the Congress comes to power, a separate farmer budget will be introduced and no farmer will have to go to jail for non-payment of debts.

Later speaking at Kota, Rahul said, “Rafale hawai jahaz kharidne mein tees hazar crore rupye chori karke unhone Anil Ambani ji ke jeb me dale hai (After stealing Rs 30,000 crore while purchasing the Rafale aircraft, he [Modi] put it in Anil Ambani’s pocket).”

He also said that he wants that the Kota airport be expanded as the city has become a hub of education.