Asked about unfulfilled promise, Capt’s minister tells elector: ‘Vote against us’

A Punjab minister campaigning for “his friend” and Congress candidate from Lok Sabha seat, Ravneet Singh Bittu, reportedly told electors to “vote against them” when questioned about waterlogging problem in the area.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Punjab minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, came up with the reply during a public meeting held by Bittu in ward number 66 in Ludhiana city from where the Ludhiana west Congress MLA’s cousin, Narinder Sharma Kala, is the councillor. A video of the incident went viral Friday.

In the video, visibly distraught and angered Ashu can be heard saying on microphone, “Bada afsos hoya ki tussi vaade tey nahi yakeen kitta. Par chalo main agge jaake kehna… saadey vaade poore ni kitey, iss vaar ult vote paayo…” (It is disappointing that you are not believing in our promises. But now I am myself saying this, we did not fulfill our promises so this time vote against us)”.

After this, Ashu hands over the microphone to Bittu, who remains silent for few seconds and then says, “Eh mera vaada hai… koi gall ni hai…ehda matlab jiddan ajj saanu sunni payyi roz Kala ji nu sunni pai rahi hai.. par jivey Ashu ji ne keha eh gall koi zyada vaddi nahi hai…. (This is my promise. It is not a big issue. We got to hear the complaint today, Kala ji must have been hearing them daily. But as Ashu said, it is not that big a problem)”.

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation is led by a Congress Mayor. The Congress is also the ruling party in Punjab.

Ludhiana was the only city from Punjab in first list of 20 cities selected to be developed as “Smart Cities” three years back. It, however, continues to grapple with basic issues like waterlogging, bad roads, sewage and not a single project under “Smart City” has been culminated yet in three years.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Narinder Sharma confirmed the incident. He said that there was extreme waterlogging on Dr Lekhi Road in his area as water from all nearby areas accumulates there.

“It is a project worth Rs 1.5 to 2 crore at least as we have to lay sewage lines till Bhai Wala Chowk to solve it. It is a low lying road where water accumulates even if there is a slight rainfall. Earlier, it was decided that this project will be taken up under Smart City funds but the proposal was later dropped,” he said.

The councillor further said that “residents were not wrong and they only reminded” the Congress leaders of “our promise”. “We had promised to solve this issue and efforts are being made but it is a complicated project. People asked why we could not solve this problem in two years. We are trying our best. We also got MC motors installed to pump out water. However, Ashu ji got angry after a resident refused to believe his promise and kept repeating the same thing. It hurts when we get to listen things despite making best efforts to solve an issue. It is then that he said that if you do not trust us and we haven’t fulfilled our promises, then please vote against us,” said Sharma.

When contacted by The Indian Express, minister Ashu questioned if “a national newspaper will now write about such petty issues.”

“This is not an issue at all. Now will a national newspaper like The Indian Express write on such petty issues like this? I will not comment on any video. You are free to write whatever you want ,” he said. “I will not answer any questions on this,” he said.

Sharma, however, confirmed that the incident happened on the night of April 28.