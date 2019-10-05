Ahead of Haryana elections, former Congress state chief Ashok Tanwar quits party

In a major setback to Congress ahead of the Haryana elections on October 21, former state party president Ashok Tanwar Saturday resigned from the primary membership on Saturday. Earlier this week, Tanwar had protested outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls.

“After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the Congress,” Tanwar announced on Twitter.

The Congress leader’s decision came a day after his name figured in the party list of 40-star campaigners for the October 21 Assembly polls in the state.