Toggle Menu
PM Modi levelling baseless allegations against Congress leaders: Ashok Gehlothttps://indianexpress.com/elections/ashok-gehlot-pm-modi-baseless-allegations-congress-leaders-rajiv-bofors-elections-5711490/

PM Modi levelling baseless allegations against Congress leaders: Ashok Gehlot

Accusing the prime minister of lowering the dignity of his office, Ashok Gehlot said, "Using such words reflects his (Modi's) weird mentality and hatred."

PM Modi rally
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of defaming Congress leaders by levelling “baseless” allegations against them. He asked does it behove Modi to “insult” former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who sacrificed his life for unity and integrity of the country.

At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi targeted the former prime minister while attacking Rahul Gandhi. “Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1,” Modi had said. Accusing the prime minister of lowering the dignity of his office, Gehlot said, “Using such words reflects his (Modi’s) weird mentality and hatred.” He alleged that the prime minister was an “expert in speaking lies” and was shying away to talk about “real issues”.

Claiming that Modi was “jolted” by the corruption allegations in the Rafale deal, he said the Congress will continue to rake up the issue till the prime minister is held accountable. Gehlot said Modi has been continuously levelling allegations against Gandhis though no one from the family has been a prime minister in the past 30 years. “Prime Minister Modi has been defaming the great leaders of the Congress through baseless and illogical talks,” he said in a statement. “Using such words in his speeches shows his frustration,” he added Gehlot said Modi will not become the prime minister again and his “defeat is imminent”.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'Mahamilawati' people have used power to multiply wealth: PM Modi
2 Mamata urges people not to leave TMC for a few greedy leaders
3 Angry Mamata Banerjee confronts people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' at her convoy, three detained