Assembly Elections 2022: When and where to watch results live

Following the month-long Assembly elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab — the results are set to be announced on March 10 (Thursday).

Where can you watch the results live?

The counting will begin early morning on Thursday. People can keep a tab on the live results by logging on to the Election Commission of India websites or various news channels. The indianexpress.com will also run multiple live blogs for election results with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions.

All major news channels, both Hindi and English, will also air the results live. You can tune into Doordarshan to catch all the live updates as well.

The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared on the website of the Election Commission of India – results.eci.gov.in.

You can also download the app provided by the EC — Voter Helpline.

Exit polls after the final phase of voting Monday predicted the return of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and a comfortable victory for the AAP in Punjab. The polls forecast a dead-heat race in Uttarakhand and Goa, both ruled by the BJP, signalling the possibility of hung Houses in the two small states. Pollsters also predicted a sweep for the BJP in Manipur where it is the ruling party.

UP wrapped up seven phases of polling on March 7, while Manipur elections were held in two phases — on February 28 and March 5. Punjab went to the polls on February 20 whereas Uttarakhand and Goa elections were conducted on February 14.