Was given bed tea very late so not aware: TMC’s Moon Moon Sen on Asansol clashes

Even as clashes were reported from Asansol in West Bengal, during which BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised, TMC candidate from the Lok Sabha seat Moon Moon Sen said she was unaware of the violence as she “woke up late”. Voting in Asansol, where Supriyo is the sitting MP, is being held today.

“They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. Ar ki bolbo bolo (What more can I say?) I really don’t know,” the actor-turned-politician told NDTV.

Clashes erupted between TMC workers and security personnel outside polling booth number 199 in Asansol. Supriyo said his car was attacked by TMC workers when he was visiting a polling booth where BJP agents were being driven out.

“I have received reports that our agents are being driven out of polling booths. As I am visiting such booths to reinstate them. TMC workers are trying to prevent me. They vandalised my car. But they cannot stop me by doing this,” said Supriyo. However, local TMC workers alleged that Supriyo was bringing goons to the booths to influence the election.

When pointed out that elections in Bengal have been marred by violence in recent times, Moon Moon Sen said, “You were too young to see when the Communists were in power. It is all over India, not just Bengal.”

The 65-year-old TMC leader also skirted a question on clashes between two communities last year in Raniganj — a day after Ram Navami was celebrated across the state.

“I was not there during the riots. You have no idea how many meetings I’ve done. You have no idea how busy I have been,” she said.

On being asked how confident she is of defeating Supriyo in Asansol, Sen said, “I do not want to hear his name”.