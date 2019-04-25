As Udit Raj quits BJP, Congress gives him a hand

A day after the BJP denied a ticket to him from North West Delhi, Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj Wednesday joined the Congress. And while he slammed the BJP, calling it anti-Dalit, he also maintained that he would have still been with the party had they given him a ticket.

Raj joined the Congress after meeting party chief Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters later, he said the BJP seeks Dalit votes but wants its leaders to be “deaf and mute”. He said he was denied a ticket because he had spoken out on Dalit issues and supported a bandh called by Dalit groups in 2018.

The BJP has fielded Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans over Raj from the North West Delhi seat.

“I have been wanting to join the Congress since 2012, ’13 and ’14… Rahul Gandhi knows that… But the situation was such… If the BJP would have given me a ticket from there (North West), I would have fought from there. But because of this (not being given ticket), a big thing has come out before the people that how anti-Dalit the BJP is,” he said.

“My mistake was that when the atrocities Act was changed, I was not deaf and mute in the BJP. If one stays deaf and mute in the BJP, that person can also be made the prime minister by them,” he said, after he was welcomed to the Congress by DPCC president Sheila Dikshit, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Raj also claimed that president Ram Nath Kovind had met him on May 20, 2014 with his biodata. “Vinod Sonkar of the BJP’s SC/ST Morcha is witness to this. Kovindji said to me that ‘mera bhi kuch karaiye’ (get something done for me)… They (the BJP) had not even considered Kovind good enough for giving him a ticket when he wanted it. So, do you see the benefit of staying quiet, (one is made) President,” he said. Both Sonkar and the Rashtrapati Bhavan refused to comment on Raj’s statement.

Sources in Raj’s camp said that after he was denied a ticket by the BJP, he was in talks with both AAP and Congress. “He preferred the Congress as he has national ambitions and has a political base in Uttar Pradesh as well,” a source close to him said.

The source added that at the moment, his focus will be on campaigning for the Congress from the North West constituency, and chances of contesting polls are less likely.

Rajesh Lilothia is contesting for the Congress from the constituency.