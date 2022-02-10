As Punjab MPs add to Congress troubles, party makes Bittu its state poll management panel head

In Congress’s long list of rebellious leaders are its Punjab MPs who continue creating trouble for the party ahead of the February 20 state polls. While one among them, Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, had his brother and supporters switch to SAD on Wednesday, the party made a desperate attempt to win over another — Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The party on Wednesday constituted Election Management Committee of the Congress and appointed Bittu its chairperson. No other pre-election committees of the party are in action.

“Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ravneet Singh Bittu as chairman of Election Management Committee of Punjab,” an official party statement said.

The move is aimed at placating Bittu, who was quick to thank the high command for the post on his Facebook message.

Sources said that Bittu is upset with AICC incharge Harish Chaudhary on several issues. He was asked to vacate a chair during AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s virtual rally in Ludhiana recently. This had left Bittu upset after which AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had to intervene.

But that’s not all. Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who is the wife of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has been staying away from the campaign. Amarinder is himself contesting election from Patiala (Urban) on ticket of new outfit Punjab Lok Congress.

Narinder Pal Verma (Lalli), who is president of District Congress Committee, Patiala (Urban), Wednesday wrote a letter to Preneet Kaur telling her that she was being contacted by the Congress candidate, but was staying away from the public meetings and door-to-door campaign.

He said invites were also sent to her for party programmes in Patiala but she did not join.

The Congress had issued a show cause notice to Preneet Kaur after she was seen in Amarinder’s public meetings.

Dimpa had been upset as he had sought Khadoor Sahib ticket for one of his brother, but was denied. His counterparts, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh and Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary, however, got their sons tickets from Raikot (Kamil Amar Singh) and Phillaur (Vikram Chaudhary), respectively.

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari too has been making rebellious noises. He was ignored in the star campaigners list of the party from Punjab. On Tuesday, he had tweeted: “Many Jurno’s of National Media are in Punjab covering elections. They should ask people Is there a Hindu-Sikh issue in Punjab. Answer would be NO. Is there a caste divide in Punjab. Answer would be NO again. Punjab’s ethos-Manas Ki Jaat Sabhe Eke Pehchan Bo. Real Issues Missing?”