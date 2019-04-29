As polls draw closer, BJP asks its senior leaders to join campaign

As polling day in Delhi draws closer, the BJP has asked its senior leaders to jump into the campaign. On Sunday, Union Minister Vijay Goel held a cycle rally with AAP rebel leader Kapil Mishra in tow. Cabinet minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya met members of the Rajput community at the party’s Pant Marg office, while BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to hold three road shows.

Advertising

“Shah will hold three road shows in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Tuesday, Shastri Park on May 1, and Rohini on May 3,” a senior leader said.

The party has also requested the North MCD to book Ramlila Maidan from May 1-10, during which rallies of senior leaders will be organised, he said.

Sources said PM Narendra Modi is likely to hold a rally towards the second week of May, to set the BJP’s agenda for Delhi. Pawaiya said, “The governments before 2014 were known for disregarding the sacrifices of our soldiers. But by executing surgical strikes under Modi’s leadership, our armed forces have proved they have the capacity to give a befitting reply.”

Goel and Mishra took out cycle rallies in the New Delhi, East Delhi and Chandni Chowk constituencies. Goel said, “With this rally, we want to convey that the Delhi government did nothing to save people from pollution….” Mishra said, “My dream is to make Modi the PM of the country…”