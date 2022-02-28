As Manipur goes to the polls, BJP banks on ‘change’ of last 5 years

It is 8 pm on a Saturday, and 29-year-old Pithang Haolai and his two friends have stepped out to “enjoy the weekend” in Imphal. Close to the famous Ima Keithel (Women’s Market) of Manipur, Haolai and friends take turns to pose under the canopy of festive, twinkly lights that envelop the street that was dark until recently.

In insurgency-ridden Manipur, where life comes to standstill at sunset, places like “Thangal Lambi”, or Thangal Road, where Haolai is on Saturday, have emerged as a rare bright spot in capital Imphal.

Just two months ago, the Biren Singh-led BJP government revamped the 500-metre stretch on the side of Ima Keithel, installing lights, several park benches, potted plants, and a sign that declared it as Imphal’s “new mall road”.

Ankit Jain, a 31-year-old businessman and Imphal resident who is out with his wife and newborn, says they “barely ever stepped out before but now things are changing”.

In poll-bound Manipur, which votes in the first round of a two-part election on Monday, the BJP is banking on this change. “Peace, stability and normalcy” — as opposed to “instability, insurgency and inequality” under the Congress — have been the buzzwords of the BJP campaign.

Ravaged by multiple insurgencies for decades, Manipur has long lived on the edge, with residents navigating blockades and protests year after year. As Haolai put it, that is the “life the only life they have known”. In contrast to the 1980s and the rule of the Ibobi Singh-led Congress government from 2002 to 2015, there have been no major incidents in the last five years: a “slight change” that people across the board concede has taken place.

While people like Jain, who runs a cloth business, entirely credit the BJP for the transition, others remain sceptical. Says Haolai, “It’s not about this government, per se. Whichever party is in power would have done this, because the situation has changed over the last few years.”

In recent years, the insurgency has flagged in the state despite the Meitei groups in the valley refusing to come to the table to discuss a solution with the Centre. On the other hand, hill-based tribal groups are in peace talks.

Yet, many observers believe that insurgency is far from over, and it is just a low phase that the BJP has been able to cash in on.

Defending the rule of Ibobi Singh, Manipur Congress spokesperson Devabrata Singh says the “times were bad in the early 2000s”. He claims, “Insurgency was on a high, and the state government had to take action…but things began improving at the end of 2015 during the last term of Ibobi Singh. Now, the BJP tries to take credit.”

Critics of the BJP, especially the Congress, claim that the “law and order” has deteriorated, especially in the last two months. This election season, the state has seen at least four cases of gun-related violence. But as a political observer points out, like in other parts of the country, the BJP’s messaging has been “clever”, and at the end of the day that is what matters to the voter.

Devika Tongbram, a 28-year-old NGO worker in Imphal, says that she can now come back from her coaching class after 6 pm without feeling unsafe, and that is why her vote is with the BJP.

Khuraijam Athouba, the general secretary of the United Committee Manipur, a civil society group that represents Meitei interests, says that while the “timing may have been right for the BJP”, they “had the will too”.

Soon after he became CM, Biren Singh introduced the concept of “Imphal Evenings”, a weekend night market in the heart of the city. While the initiative fizzled out in a couple of months because of “economic reasons”, many in Imphal still remember those weekends.

Biren tells The Indian Express, “It was my mission to wake up the people…tell them that there can be nightlife. It did not work out but that is okay…but at least people know that they can step out,” he says, adding that it is not just in the valley, but in the hills too that the BJP has managed to bring a sense of “normalcy”.

But, observers also say that the Naga People’s Front (NPF), which is a partner of the state government and is believed to have the backing of the NSCN-IM, has helped hold things together, especially in the hill districts.

In Imphal, a Manipur University professor says that economic blockades have subsided “not because of great statesmanship but because of promises given to the Naga groups backed by the insurgents”.

To that, Biren says: “Even if I invite people who call bandhs, who agitate…why is that an issue? The point is I have been able to speak to them face to face, and bring about a change. The public wants a better quality of life, and that is what we are here to bring.”

(With inputs from Jimmy Leivon)