As local ‘zero se hero’ woos Azamgarh, Akhilesh promises a grand finale

“Bhaiya ko abhineta se neta banana ba. Kamal ka batan dabana ba (Make bhaiya a leader from an actor. Choose the lotus),” a song blares as a crowd waits in Sagari area, about 40 km from Azamgarh city, for the arrival of Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, a Bhojpuri film star and the BJP’s Azamgarh candidate.

When Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav decided to contest Lok Sabha elections from this seat represented by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and successive Yadavs in the past few decades, he may not have expected himself in a fight with the actor, whom he had once conferred with the “Yash Bharti” award as Chief Minister.

That Nirahua, belonging to neighbouring Ghazipur district, is popular, there is no doubt. Crowds are coming to his rallies drawn by his speeches, songs, and dance. He is also seen as a symbol of aspirations by local village boys wanting to make it big.

Youths in their 20s crowd his SUV, urging him to watch “the comedy of Chintu-Mintu”, or to give them “a chance”, or to hear them sing, or to click a selfie. At one point, a father puts his seven-month-old boy into Nirahua’s lap, saying “lete jaab… kuchch bana deba (take him… make him something)”.

The 40-year-old actor keeps reassuring, “Milega-milega (You will all get something)”.

Nirahua’s glamour apart, the Azamgarh election is also a star test of the alliance forged by Akhilesh-led SP with the BSP. In the heart of Azamgarh city, flags of both parties adorn the gathbandhan’s election office. People are here from Etawah, Kannauj, Mainpuri, the strongholds of Akhilesh’s extended family. Party flags have been also put on a bicycle, the SP’s symbol. As an elephant, the BSP’s symbol, proves more difficult to control, an SP worker watches nervously.

A few metres away, at her tea stall, Rita Yadav says she did consider Nirahua, as “he is a Yadav, has come for the first time”. But then she thought “why waste my vote”. Being a singer is one thing, but the fight in Azamgarh, Rita says, is Akhilesh against “Modi”.

Rita also fondly remembers the Rs 500 pension scheme for women in Akhilesh’s term as CM, and laments, “Yadavan ki ab pooch naahi (No one cares for the Yadavs now).”

With the Congress not fielding any candidate, the Muslims are clearly behind Akhilesh. However, the OBCs and Dalits are both weighing their options.

Of the 17.70 lakh voters in this constituency, Muslims, OBCs, especially Yadavs, and Dalits make up more than 50%.

So far, more than the party, personalities have mattered on this seat. While in 1996, Ramakant Yadav won from the seat as SP candidate, in 1998, the BSP’s Akbar Ahmed did. In 1999, Ramakant won again on an SP ticket, and then in 2004, on a BSP ticket. In 2009, the seat again went to Ramakant but as BJP candidate. In 2014, Mulayam won, getting nearly 70,000 votes more than Ramakant (again BJP).

Pandhari Yadav, who hails from the neighbouring Uncha Gaon city, says, “In the Modi wave, when a local leader like Ramakant could not dent Mulayam’s votes, what can a singer or actor like Nirahua do?”

Holding 10-15 nukkad sabhas (corner meetings) a day, Nirahua keeps invoking his story of “Zero se Hero”, talking about his local links and how he “used to rear buffaloes”. He refers to Akhilesh as “barke bhaiya (elder brother), and says the latter is “confused”, as neither does he want to be prime minister himself nor wants Narendra Modi to remain one. Nirahua argues that he would have supported Akhilesh if he had been in the PM race.

Moving from one venue to another, the Bhojpuri actor tells The Indian Express why actors are good politicians. “We might be called ‘nachaniya’ (dancer), but the fact is actors are called by politicians spending huge amounts to gather crowds. When actors enter into polls, they directly spread the message about the party’s promises at less cost.”

Nirahua also talks about the schemes of the NDA government, and reminds people of Modi’s rally in Azamgarh on May 9.

Akhilesh too has brought out the artillery. Apart from the joint rally with BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday, he will address public meetings in every Assembly constituency of Azamgarh till the last day of the campaign, May 10, while SP MLAs, MLCs and former ministers are camping in the region.

SP leaders say the fight is not about win or loss but the “victory margin”. “The margin cannot fall.”