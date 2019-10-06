As infighting rages, Congress looks set to stretch losing streak in Haryana

Just over a fortnight left for D-day on October 21, things aren’t looking very bright for main opposition Congress in Haryana. The party has failed to put its house in order despite effecting a change of guard in the state unit weeks before the elections.

From infighting, factionalism, defections and uncertainty in party leadership to a “rebellion” through a show of strength by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and now state unit chief Ashok Tanwar’s resignation — nothing seems to be going right for the grand old party.

On Saturday, Tanwar accused the Congress of conspiring to commit “political murders” and “ignoring” dedicated and committed soldiers. Accusing Hooda and Ghulam Nabi Azad, the party in-charge for Haryana, of hijacking distribution of election tickets, Tanwar announced his resignation and said he and lakhs of party workers are “feeling suffocated”.

Explained Do-or-die battle for Hooda, Selja October 21 poll will be a do-or-die battle for Kumari Selja and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who replaced Ashok Tanwar and Kiran Choudhry as Haryana Congress president and Congress Legislature Party leader, respectively. Hooda had the lion’s share in ticket distribution and got a majority of his close aides party tickets. Besides other stalwarts of Haryana Congress, both Selja and Hooda lost this summer’s Lok Sabha polls by big margins. Hooda and at least 13 Congress MLAs — all of them contesting this time — were demanding Tanwar’s removal for the party to improve its prospects.

In the Lok Sabha polls just this summer, the Congress lost all 10 seats to the BJP by huge margins. In the 90-member Assembly elected in 2014, the party had a strength of 17, before one of its MLAs, Jai Tirath Dahiya, recently resigned, allegedly die to infighting, reducing the strength to 16.

While the BJP is constantly increasing its vote base in Haryana — from 17 per cent in 2009 Assembly polls to 34 per cent in 2014 and over 58 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls — the Congress has been on just as steady a decline. The party lost each election by big margins — mayoral, byelection to Jind Assembly seat earlier this year, and the Lok Sabha polls.

A senior Haryana Congress leader, not willing to be named, said, “It is a pity the way the Congress is functioning, barely days before the polling. All this will cost the party dear. At a time when the entire leadership should have got together, led the party workers and exposed the BJP government, leaders here are fighting each other and accusing the leadership of conspiracies”.

Another Haryana Congress leader, who is a candidate in the upcoming polls, said, “Developments such as Hooda’s rebellion or resentment shown by Capt Ajay Yadav and Kiran Choudhry, or Tanwar’s resignation, will definitely have a bearing on our prospects. Congress candidates are virtually looking for a miracle, as the kind of support they required from senior leadership is nowhere to be seen.”

Hooda, however, remains unfazed. He said the party’s slogan this time is “Abki baar, Congress sarkaar”, an apparent counter to the BJP’s “Ab ki baar, 75-paar” slogan.

On Friday, Selja had rejected Tanwar’s allegations and said that the Congress “does not belong to any individual”.