As Gurgaon goes to polls, some old and new promises

As Gurgaon goes to polls with the rest of Haryana Monday, over 3 lakh voters in the constituency will choose between 16 contenders for the post of MLA. All have made a variety of promises to “develop” the constituency — bringing the Metro to Old Gurgaon, providing better safety for women, resolving traffic issues and preserving and restoring the environment.

For Congress candidate and former MLA Sukhbir Kataria, the main focus is bringing connectivity to Old Gurgaon by extending the Metro. “In 2014, the BJP had promised to extend the Metro but this hasn’t been done… We will bring the Metro to Old Gurgaon,” said Kataria, adding that other areas of focus include lessening traffic snarls and setting up a medical college. “We also hope to provide jobs to the youth, and give an impetus to these by allowing loans for traders and small-time businessmen at subsidised rates,” he added.

In AAP’s Gurgaon manifesto, party candidate R S Rathee elaborates on his plans for the area — building a flyover on Sheetla Mata Road, shifting the 11KVA high tension line near Patel Nagar and bringing down the wall at Friends Colony to expand its entrance. He said providing basic amenities to residents living within 900 m of the Air Force Station and residents of Rajendra Park area will also be his priority.

For the wider constituency, Rathee has promised a permanent source of water to resolve water scarcity, better law and order, “eco-sustainable development” and better sports facilities.

For BJP’s Sudhir Singla, meanwhile, “cleanliness, environment, and water harvesting” will be the main areas of focus if he is elected.

“Public transport is also a big focus. We will work to establish an inter-state bus depot outside the city, so that Old Gurgaon is made jam-free,” he said.

Of the 16 candidates, only Swaraj India’s Sheilza Bhatia is a woman. Women’s safety is first on her list of commitments and in this regard, she has proposed setting up legal advisories and fast-track courts; conducting self-defence training in schools, colleges, workplaces and RWAs; and ensuring well-lit roads and alleys, as well as installing cameras on roads.

Her manifesto also includes a commitment to generate employment, provide access to clean water for residents, and reduce air pollution through short- and long-term measures.