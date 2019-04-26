As Gurdaspur battle draws close, Partap Bajwa maintains a low profile

Even as Punjab Congress president Sunil Kumar Jakhar is locked in a tough contest against Bollywood actor Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur Lok Sabha election, former PPCC chief and ex-MP from Gurdaspur, Partap Singh Bajwa, is relaxing at his private residence in Chandigarh.

Bajwa spent an entire day meeting workers at his residence on Thursday. Instead of being a part of Jakhar’s campaign at his (Bajwa’s) hometurf, Bajwa is keeping his distance.

While his supporters are seeking a direction from him, he is learnt to have told them to lie low till he hears from the high command. “We will wait. We will go out in the field if he comes to Gurdaspur.” Bajwa belongs to Qadian, one of nine Assembly seats in Gurdaspur.

Sources said party would try to get all party leaders on board in Gurdaspur to give a fight to Deol. “A divided Congress would lose the battle beforehand,” said a party leader.

Bajwa is being watched. He was ousted as PPCC president by Amarinder, who had waged a war of sorts against Bajwa, with the help of Jakhar, who was the Congress Legislative Party leader then.

It was in 2017 Lok Sabha bypoll in Gurdaspur that Amarinder had fielded Jakhar from Gurdaspur. Jakhar belongs to Abohar in Ferozepur. Party has fielded Jakhar from Gurdaspur yet again. Bajwa, whose former MLA wife Charanjit Kaur Bajwa was a claimant for the ticket, has been lying low ever since.

On Wednesday, Bajwa bared his fangs when he took on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh following his announcement that Cabinet ministers and MLAs will be judged their performance in Lok Sabha elections and would have to forgo their berth in Cabinet and claim to a party ticket in next Assembly election if the fail to devlier results in favour of the party’s candidates.

Without naming the Chief Minister and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, who have virtually displaced Bajwa from his hometurf Gurdaspur, Bajwa asked them to face the flak in case of a defeat and suggested if they cannot lead by example they should let others be in their positions. Click here for more election news

He tweeted: “I welcome the decision of @RahulGandhi ji & the party high command to make PB Ministers, MLAs and cadre responsible for Mission 13. But, in the end, it is the state leadership that must be held accountable. One must lead by example, and if not, then let others grace the podium.”