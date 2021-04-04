As EC relaxes ban, Himanta holds huge rally in Guwahati

Soon after the Election Commission relaxed the campaign ban imposed on senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the influential leader hit the road and held a massive rally in state capital Guwahati on Saturday evening.

Sarma, who is contesting from Jalukbari constituency that goes to polls on April 6, is one of the key leaders of the BJP in Assam and the Northeast. He is leading the BJP’s campaign in Assam, with several roads shows and public rallies each day, marked by massive gathering of his supporters. He is also speculated to be in the race for the CM’s chair.

On Friday, the ECI banned Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours in Assam for threatening to put Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary behind bars through a case with the NIA.

“Join us in our Road Show today evening from Sonaram field to Lal Ganesh which will cover 6 km distance in support of Sri Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Our candidate from west Guwahati Constituency,” Sarma tweeted soon after the ECI order.

Sarma has a packed schedule on Sunday too, addressing public rallies and holding road shows, including one with Home Minister Amit Shah.