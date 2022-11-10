As Dharamshala’s Dal lake dies a slow death, locals have a question: ‘what has the democracy given us’

It was once considered a must visit site for tourists, much like its world famous namesake in Jammu & Kashmir. The tourist flow, however, to the Dal lake at Naddi village near Dharamshala is all but dead, as is the waterbody.

Located at an altitude of 1,775 meters above the sea level, the lake — or whatever is left of it — is lined by Deodar forest. The lake, the residents recall, had enough water for boating and fishing but within last two decades, government apathy and unscientific silting methods have reduced it to a shabby pond. It is now full of silt. Only last year, during winters, the water had dried up and the fish had started dying. The locals had launched a drive to rescue the fish and leave these at water bodies where they could survive.

As the village is losing its lake, disillusionment among the residents dominates the narrative ahead of the November 12 elections in the state. “What has this democracy given us? What have the successive governments done? Crores were released for this lake over the years. What has happened? You cannot stand there in front of the lake. We feel like crying. Just search the pictures of the Dal lake on the internet when it was in its pristine glory? Does anyone care?” asked Kriyata Ram, an ex-serviceman, who runs a hotel in the village.

He recalled how the tourists would make a beeline to the place. “The Dal lake was on the map of tourists bound to Dharamshala. One could see the fish in the crystal clear waters. Now, I see some taxi drivers somehow managing to get some tourists here. But upon reaching here, most tourists return saying the lake has died.”

He said when the desilting was done a few years ago, the newspapers were filled with reports that geologists were against using JCB machines for the work. “It was clearly an unscientific method. But nobody cared. It was all about the money that came for cleaning. There are several geologists who are still ready to provide a solution. But nobody is listening. Tell me, who should we vote for? ”

Balvinder, a weaver in Naddi market also rued how the beautiful lake was allowed to die. “What has changed over the years? A poor man is unable to make both ends meet. I shifted here from Kullu and brought hand weaving from Kullu to this place. The lake attracted tourists. They would visit again and again. Now, once someone comes, he goes back with memories of a shabby lake, which is worse than a village pond. I do not know what to do.”

Kamal Kishor Sharma, a shopkeeper also had similar views, “If I want garbage removed from the lake, then I have to plead to different authorities. What is this system?” he asked.

Geologists say that the lake was earlier shaped like a bowl. However, the silt slowly filled out the bottom. The local administration used JCBs to desilt the lake but that only aggravated the problem. They say that the lake could be rejuvenated by following a strategy of preventing seepage and constructing small check dams. The lake can be restored to its glory, they say.

The lake also has religious importance for the residents of the area. They call it Mini Manimahesh and take a holy dip on occasions of religious importance.