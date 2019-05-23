As counting draws to close, reports of violence, intimidation, arson in Tripura

As counting draws to a close in Tripura, reports of violence and intimidation have started coming from different parts of the state. Opposition CPI (M) and Congress alleged political vendetta being meted out against them.

CPI (M), which held both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura for last six consecutive Parliament elections, today, announced to have withdrawn election agents from all counting halls in West Tripura seat in the face of purported violence and assaults.

“As the situation inside and outside the halls of counting is not normal. Our agents are beaten up in front of police and it is now impossible for us to continue in the counting process, as no remedial measures are yet to be taken. In this situation, we are withdrawing from the counting process,” CPI (M) West Tripura candidate Shankar Prasad Dutta wrote in a letter to Returning Officer Vikas Singh.

Dutta later told reporters that 43 election agents of the communist party were injured in different parts of his constituency during counting today.

He also alleged arson at the hands of BJP supporters at Jirania sub-divisional office of CPI (M) in West Tripura district apart from several other cases of ransacking and violence.

Meanwhile, two vehicles including a car of a Congress leader were set ablaze at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, 30 km from Agartala, around 3 PM this afternoon.

“There was an incident of arson. Two vehicles were burnt at Bishalgarh. The incident occurred around 3 PM,” Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Robert Darlong told reporters.

Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore Debburman took to Facebook this afternoon and alleged widespread violence during counting hours in the state.

“I have never seen such post-poll violence that I am witnessing now in Tripura. Our workers are being beaten and properties destroyed and family members being threatened. In a democracy, some win and some lose but to allow criminals and goons to run riot in this day and age is a sad state of affairs,” Pradyot wrote on Facebook.

Speaking to indianexpress.com later this evening, Tripura Police Inspector General Puneet Rastogi confirmed that there are reports of sporadic violence adding that due actions are being taken in all these cases.

“Some incidents have been reported. We are receiving some distress calls and we are responding to them. But nothing major has taken place as of now. But yes, there are some sporadic incidents”, the official said.