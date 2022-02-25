As Cong awaits Punjab verdict, Sidhu aide calls party campaign ‘botched up’, ‘incoherent’

The polling in Punjab may be over, but the infighting within the state Congress continues unabated. Days Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla targeted PPCC president Navjot Sidhu claiming people of Amritsar (East) were upset with him, Sidhu’s chief strategic advisor Mohd Mustafa has come out openly criticising the party’s poll campaign as “botched up, incoherent”.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mustafa wrote, “Punjab Fatwa: Despite a botched up campaign, incoherent campaign strategy and conspicuous absence of decisive leadership at all levels, Congress would form government in the state with or without support from unexpected corners.”

His tweet also indicated that the ruling Congress may not reach the two-third majority number of 59 in the House of 117.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mustafa said that Congress had committed several blunders.

“For instance, Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjit Singh had fielded his son, Rana Inderpal Singh, against party nominee from Sultanpur Lodhi, Navtej Cheema. Rana Gurjit went to the extent of campaigning for his son but nobody in the party leadership could manage to stop him. Then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother, Dr Manohar Singh, also contested as an Independent against party nominee Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana constituency. How come the CM, who is also the CM candidate of the party has his brother contest as an Independent?” Mustafa asked.

About the campaign, he asked without naming anyone, “Who were the leaders who were campaigning? Every candidate was left to fend for himself.”

While Channi had campaigned for all the party candidates, Sidhu was nowhere to be seen. Former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, who was also the campaign committee chief of Punjab Congress, did not campaign for many candidates.

Mustafa also said that on at least 12 seats, the party ignored winnability while nominating candidates. Those seats included Khemkaran, Tarn Taran, Kharar, Patiala Urban, Guruharsahai, Sunam, Pathankot and Muktsar, he said.

“We could have won all those 12 seats. But due to pressure of one leader or the other, we committed blunders. All this happened due to benign attitude of top leadership of Congress. One can understand error of judgement. But this was not an error of judgement. These were real mistakes, done to serve the whims of certain leaders….Nevertheless, we will form the government in the state,” he added.