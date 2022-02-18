As campaign ends, Bhagwant Mann to voters: ‘Your decisions, my signature’

Standing under the sun for hours, with AAP flag in his hands, 68-year old Paramjit Singh remembers the ‘Mithian Mirchan’ programme of Bhagwant Mann and how he used to take potshots on corrupt officials and politicians through his sarcasm.

“He wouldn’t spare anyone. We hope he will do the same if he becomes the CM of Punjab. He used to say that chilies, which actually taste bitter, are eaten like sweets by corrupt officials and politicians. His words still resonate in our ears,” says Paramjit as he stands amid a sea of AAP flags on Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway waiting arrival of Mann, the AAP’s CM-face, in Dakha, on Friday.

Claiming that the opposition parties have already started distributing liquor and cash in villages, Mandeep Singh, from a village in Moga who came to Dakha to listen to Mann, says: “Last night only cartons of liquor bottles arrived in our village. They are giving Rs 1000 to each voter and a liquor bottle. We will keep the gifts but won’t vote for them.”

On the last day of campaigning in Punjab, which is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time, huge crowds have gathered outside AAP’s Dakha office to participate in Mann’s roadshow. With brooms and Mann’s cutouts in hands, AAP workers dance on the numbers such as ‘Assi jittange zaroor jaari jung rakhiyo’.

Countering the opposition parties that ‘outsiders’ such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal want to rule Punjab, an attendee says: “Is Delhi in Pakistan? So what if Kejriwal is from Delhi?”

Jaspal Singh (64), who had asked his grandson to accompany him for Mann’s gathering, brushes aside the opposition’s allegations of Mann being a drunkard. “Is there a single Punjabi who doesn’t drink? I also used to drink when I was young. Ghatto ghat oh lahu taan ni peenda baakiyaan vang (At least he doesn’t drink blood like other parties).”

As Mann’s cavalcade rolls in, blocking one side of the highway, the AAP CM face’s voice, despite the microphone, fades out. “Your responsibility is just to vote, mine is for the next five years,” roars Mann. “I promise, all the decisions will be yours, I will only put my signature”.

Prior to Mann’s arrival, AAP’s Dakha candidate KNS Kang tells the gathering that opposition parties will now come with liquor and other things to lure them. “Oh sadda hi paisa hai, koi jeb cho nahi dinda. Tey hun gaddiyan bhar bhar kea aan giyaan lalach diyan.. kisi naal behas nahi karni, aapa sirf aur sirf vote pauni hai,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mann had held roadshows in Khanna, Gill, Payal, Raikot and Jagraon constituencies of Ludhiana before concluding the campaign at Dhuri, the constituency he contesting from.

Amid chants of ‘jitauna hai, jitauna hai Punjab da putt jitauna hai’, Mann touches feet of his mother at Dhuri. “Punjab nu dobarey Punjab banana hai. Tuhada naam itihaas de vich sunehri akhraan ch likheya jauga (We have to make Punjab, the Punjab again. Your name will be written in history with golden letters),” he says.