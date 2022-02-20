As BJP eyes a hat-trick in Jhansi, lack of jobs resonates on streets

“Kamal ko takkar bicycle hi de sakti hai. (Only the SP can challenge the BJP),” says Latif, a street vendor with his cart set outside his tin-shade house at Jhokan Bagh in UP’s Jhansi Nagar Assembly constituency scheduled for polls Sunday.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Ravi Sharma, who won the seat in 2012 and 2017. Between Sharma and a possible hattrick stands the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s candidate Sita Ram Kushwaha, who had contested the last two Assembly polls on the BSP’s ticket, losing at Sharma’s hands by 8,080 votes in 2012 and 55,778 votes in 2017. The BSP has given ticket to Kailash Sahu, who had won the seat in the 2009 by-election.

The Congress has nominated Rahul Richhariya, the son of party leader Om Prakash Richhariya, who had won this seat in 1980s. Richhariya is seeking votes by highlighting the work done during the Congress’s past regimes and by questioning Sharma’s track-record.

Asked to comment on Richhariya’s criticism, Sharma went after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Bundelkhand se launching to ho gayi Yuvraj ki. Lekin Bundelkhand ko dene ke naam par unhone kuchh nahin diya. Wo Lilawati, Kalawati ki jhopdi me chai pi aaye to kya unke ghar ban gaye kya (Rahul Gandhi launched his political career from Bundelkhand but did nothing for it. He had tea at the huts of Lilawati and Kalawati, but did that give them houses?),” he told The Sunday Express, referring to Gandhi’s visits to the region during the previous Congress-led UPA government.

Sharma also accused Gandhi of allegedly tarnishing Bundelkhand’s image due to which, he claimed, its development took a hit. “What was Bundelkhand’s image a few years back? Delhi media had reported that people in Bundelkhand are forced to eat grass. This was before BJP came into power in UP.”

The SP candidate says he is fighting the election on local issue. “There are four big issues in Jhansi — drinking water crisis, lack of sanitation, abysmal health facilities, and unemployment,” Kushwaha told the Express.

The unemployment issue resonates on the streets. Latif, the breadwinner for a family of four, says, “Dhandhapaani nahin hai, isiliye cart par gutkha supari bech raha hun. (I don’t have any job, so I am selling betel nuts from a cart.” He says his family has not got benefits from the government schemes like free ration, LPG cylinder or PM-Awas.

“If I had Ayushman card, I might not have been in debt now,” says Latif, who had taken loans for the treatment of his ailing wife Shamina, who passed away a few months ago. “Earlier, I had voted for Congress’s Pradip Jain Aditya, but this time we will vote for Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief).”

Standing outside the Kshetriya Sevayojan Karyalaya (regional employment office) in the town, Ram Kumar, 48, has come from neighbouring Orai district in search of a job. “I work as a labourer at weddings,” says Kumar, showing his BJP membership card. He is also not a beneficiary of government schemes, he says, but adds his vote is still for the BJP. “The system is changing. I hope I will get something, if not today then tomorrow.”