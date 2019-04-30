As BJP, Cong bring out big guns, Kejriwal rallies at a halt, focus on road shows

As polling date draws closer, grumblings within the Aam Aadmi Party over their campaign appear to be growing louder. According to sources, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal might not address rallies in the coming days and will do only “four-five road shows” over the next 10 days. Delhi votes on May 12.

The Opposition, meanwhile, has planned several rallies, road shows and small public meetings. BJP president Amit Shah is expected to address three rallies over the coming week, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a rally in the second week of May. The party has filed an application to book Ramlila Maidan between May 1 and May 10. Home Minister Rajnath Singh is also slated to hold a rally.

The Congress, too, is finalising a schedule of rallies by top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. Kejriwal, on the other hand, has not addressed a single rally or held a road show in Delhi since April 8. Party officials said he is slated to hold a road show in Chandni Chowk on Wednesday.

In March, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai had announced that the Chief Minister would address 70 rallies till April 30 — 35 each in two phases. While Kejriwal addressed 29 rallies in the first phase, which ended on April 8, he did not address any in the second phase. “The party’s campaign is not progressing they way it was envisioned. There have been several changes along the way. In a few constituencies, it seems that the candidates have lost steam. This hasn’t gone down well with the party leadership. This has also reflected in his (Kejriwal’s) campaign schedule,” said a leader on condition of anonymity.

Other leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Rai will be holding rallies in the coming 10 days. “While the CM will not hold rallies, other will. The CM will do road shows, which we feel helps a leader connect better with voters,” said AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The decision to hold only road shows, however, has to do with finances as well, sources said. “Organising a rally is expensive. We do not have enough money to organise many, so we are focussing on padyatras, small public meetings and road shows,” a leader said.