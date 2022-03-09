Arya Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Arya Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Arya Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Amitabh Bajpai. The Arya Nagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Arya Nagar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

arya nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amitabh Bajpai SP 2 Post Graduate 48 Rs 6,60,12,508 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 15,09,769 ~ 15 Lacs+ Anuj Kumar Shukla AAP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 51,02,431 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guddi Dixit RASHTRIYA VIKLANG PARTY 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar Tiwari IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,29,116 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar INC 0 Graduate 70 Rs 45,78,34,861 ~ 45 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Awasthi BJP 2 Post Graduate 57 Rs 7,52,53,233 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Toni Jaiswal BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,19,07,989 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Arya Nagar candidate of from Amitabh Bajpai Uttar Pradesh. Arya Nagar Election Result 2017

arya nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amitabh Bajpai SP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 2,60,90,438 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 49,94,119 ~ 49 Lacs+ A Hasiv BSP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 3,94,24,827 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 58,46,335 ~ 58 Lacs+ Chaman Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 1,66,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishan Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 5,98,939 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar Jaiswal INC 0 Graduate 65 Rs 24,46,91,559 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rabiullah All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 62 Rs 39,05,950 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Salil Vishnoi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 3,23,82,770 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 42,87,390 ~ 42 Lacs+ Sunder Kashyap IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 75,98,293 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Triloki Nath IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 74,70,759 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Arya Nagar candidate of from Salil Vishnoi Uttar Pradesh. Arya Nagar Election Result 2012

arya nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Salil Vishnoi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 2,40,96,759 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Abdul Razzak RLM 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Sharma INC 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 3,76,71,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Krishna Agarwal JD(U) 0 Graduate 31 Rs 75,89,937 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 13,40,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Gopi Krishan Omar IND 1 10th Pass 63 Rs 34,18,877 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Bahadur Singh SP 3 Graduate 55 Rs 50,59,792 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Sharma BSP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 47,08,917 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo.nafees LJP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,61,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Ali Ahmad RUC 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 21,20,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad.aadil Indian Union Muslim League 0 5th Pass 26 Rs 25,500 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Israr PECP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 7,26,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mustafa Kamaal Qadri VIP 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 1,32,032 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nafees Ahamad IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Kishor Mishra IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 67,07,415 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Rajesh Sonker IJP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 88,500 ~ 88 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sajjan Singh Tomar JKP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 14,30,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sharfuddeen Ahmad SDPI 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 82,81,534 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,285 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shyam Dixit IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh SJP(R) 1 5th Pass 42 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

