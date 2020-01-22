Those in line before CM: Owner of local TV channel, lawyer

Advocate L K Bansal; (right) channel owner Yogi Mathur Advocate L K Bansal; (right) channel owner Yogi Mathur

A total of 66 candidates, mostly independents, filed their nominations Tuesday — the last day to do so — from the New Delhi constituency for the upcoming polls. Candidates waited outside the district magistrate office to get their documents verified and attested.

Before CM Arvind Kejriwal, over 40 people filed their nominations. One of them was independent candidate Yogi Mathur, who owns a local news channel called Prithvi Darshan and lives in Rohini. “I’ve come here to defeat Kejriwal, he doesn’t deserve to become CM again… It’s now time for me to prove what a politician can do,” he said.

K Bansal (68), a taxation advocate who claims to be a member of Bhartiya Loktantra Party, said this was his first time contesting any election.

Also read | Up against AAP chief: Ex-NSUI president, BJP youth wing head

“I’ve lived in Delhi for decades. Neither the Congress nor AAP have helped us. Kejriwal has not worked on improvement of roads, health institutes, schools and transport. He declares everything for free and tries to attract people. But that’s not how the government should work. I recently decided to contest against him and my family supported me.” Bansal came with his wife to the DM’s office at 11 am and waited till 6 pm to file his nomination.

Another independent, Pankaj Kumar, a teacher, said he wants to win the election to change policies for labourers and bus conductors: “AAP promised to give bus conductors a permanent job. They also made fake promises to other daily wagers during their term.. It’s time someone takes a stand for workers…”

Officials at the District Election Office said over 50 candidates were from a party that wasn’t recognised or were independents. “I’ve been collecting papers from 11 am. After 12.30 pm, over 30 people came to file their nominations. Kejriwal was among them. The candidate from BJP also came late and was issued token number 60,” said an official.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App