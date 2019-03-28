Arvind Kejriwal’s fresh push: Delhi colleges for Delhi students

Pitching for reservation in the city’s colleges for students belonging to Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday claimed that last year, a reputed Delhi college saw 140 of 150 seats being taken by students from Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a public meeting in Kondli, Mayur Vihar Phase III, Kejriwal said he was not against students from other states but the fact that Delhi students were being “deprived” despite scoring good marks. “Last year, in a very reputed college in the city, 140 out of 150 seats were taken up by students from Tamil Nadu. It will not be appropriate to name the college here. I am not against children from other states taking admission in Delhi colleges. But where do our children go? I had written to PM Narendra Modi, proposing 85% reservation for students of Delhi in our colleges,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an indication that the possibility of an alliance is waning, the AAP intensified its attack on the Delhi Congress. On Wednesday, DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit came under fire from the party over her stand that the issue of full statehood was not relevant for the 2019 polls. The fresh salvo comes a day after Kejriwal questioned Dikshit’s performance as chief minister. Follow more election news here.

AAP, which has announced candidates to all the seven LS seats in the city, also maintained that it will now respond to the alliance question only if the Congress leadership gives an in-principal nod to a tie-up.

The party is contesting polls on the plank of full statehood, a contentious issue that springs up ahead of every election. This time, it is trying to corner the BJP and the Congress by emphasising that their dismissal of the issue as “irrelevant” amounts to betrayal, as both the parties have favoured statehood in the past.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said Dikshit, a three-time Delhi CM, should make it clear if people should believe her latest statement or the one made in 2013, when she had stated that there has been a problem of coordination between different agencies due to Delhi not being a full state.

“Who is Dikshit trying to fool when it is known to everyone that statehood for Delhi will be granted by the passage of a Constitution amendment bill in Parliament? If an issue to be decided in Parliament is not an issue for Lok Sabha elections, then what will be the issue?

“She should tell people whether the 2015 manifesto was a lie, and what are her latest compulsions in going back from what her party had been promising for decades,” Rai said.

Earlier, AAP had hit out at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for his comment that statehood will not be a part of BJP’s poll manifesto.