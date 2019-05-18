Will be assassinated like Indira Gandhi, my PSO reports to BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

Toggle Menu
"The police you see around me, all report to the BJP. My PSO also reports to the BJP. The BJP will kill me through my PSO just like Indira Gandhi was killed. My life can end within minutes," Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that he might be assassinated like former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Expressing fears over his life, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said that his personal security officer (PSO) and Delhi Police report to the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Supporting the Chief Minister’s remarks, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj cited the instances when Kejriwal was attacked in public despite enjoying Z plus security.

“After becoming the Chief Minister, he has been attacked at least six times in the presence of police. Even after such incidents, no action was taken. We do not trust Delhi Police,” Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, in a major security breach, Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar area for the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP chief was waving to the crowd when a man, wearing a maroon-coloured shirt, climbed on his car and slapped him on his face.

“I will be murdered and police would say it was a disgruntled party worker. What does it mean, if a Congress worker is angry with Captain saab (Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh) can he hit him, if a BJP worker is angry with Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), can he hit him?” Kejriwal asked.

Responding to Kejriwal’s claims, Delhi Police said its security unit was a professional set up of well-trained personnel who were thoroughly committed to their jobs.

“The unit has been providing security cover commendably for several high dignitaries of all political parties. The security personnel posted in the security team of honourable CM, Delhi are equally well committed to their duties,” PTI quoted Anil Mittal, additional PRO of Delhi Police, as saying.

Earlier too, the Delhi CM has been attacked and ink and eggs have been hurled at him. In November last year, a man threw chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat. While the CM’s spectacles broke in the ensuing melee, he was not injured in the attack.

