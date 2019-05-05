Arvind Kejriwal: Attack on me aimed at suppressing voices critical of PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said the attack on him during a roadshow on Saturday was aimed at sending a “message” that voices critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be “spared”.

On Saturday, Kejriwal was conducting a roadshow at Karampura to support AAP’s New Delhi candidate Brijesh Goyal when a man breached the security and slapped the CM, who was waving to the crowd atop an open gipsy.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said, “The attacker was sent to send a clear message to the country that whoever will raise his voice against Modiji, that person will not be spared. This is a sign of dictatorship that every critical voice will be suppressed.”

“I want to assure the people of Delhi that I am not scared. My life and being, each and every blood drop, is dedicated to this country,” he said.

He also said the “script” of the entire episode was written at the “BJP headquarters”. Kejriwal claimed that the PM was rattled by the fact that he was questioning the “link between Pakistan and Modiji” in interview after interview.

“I have been giving interviews, where I have been openly questioning the link between Modiji and Pakistan. I have been attacked for raising this question,” the Delhi CM said, expressing “astonishment” over the fact that Pakistani PM Imran Khan has “endorsed” Modi.

“Never before has an Indian PM candidate been endorsed by the Pakistani PM. We killed 300 Pakistanis by conducting at strikes and Imran Khan says Modiji should be the PM again? Terrorists attacked our air base in Pathankot two years back and Modiji called ISI to prove the case. Modiji went uninvited to celebrate Nawaz Shariff’s birthday,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal recounted that there have been five attacks on him since taking office as Delhi’s CM in February 2015 and four more before that. “In the entire country, Delhi CM is the only CM whose security’s responsibility is in the hands of the opposition party that is BJP,” he said.

He said lapses can happen once or twice but when it keeps getting repeated, “it looks like a conspiracy”.

On Delhi Police’s claim that the attacker was a disgruntled AAP supporter who was upset over the party’s “distrust in the armed forces”, Kejriwal said that his party has never disrespected the armed forces and in fact, it is Modi who “mocked the valour of the Indian Army”.

“Modiji has insulted the army. Four days back, he said surgical strikes have been carried out only in the last four years. In the last 70 years, the army did nothing. Everything was a video games. Lt Gen (retd) Hooda said such surgical strikes have been carried out in the past as well. Modiji says all that were video games. The 1971 was a video game. The 1965 war was a video game. Modiji has mocked the valour of the Indian Army. No Indian PM dared to insult the Indian PM like this,” he said.