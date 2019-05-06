Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalism is “fake” and asked “which nationalist PM” gets a chief minister of a national capital “attacked”.

“Modi’s nationalism is fake. Modiji’s nationalism is cheating. Modiji has created a fake ‘mayajaal’ (illusion) of nationalism… Go beyond this ‘mayajaal’, you’ll see the truth,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

His reaction comes two days after the chief minister was attacked during a roadshow in Delhi. A man, breaching several layers of security, had reached Kejriwal’s open-air vehicle in the rally and slapped him while canvassing for his party’s candidate Brijesh Goyal, who is up against the BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi and the Congress’s Ajay Maken from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Following the attack, deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said, “Do (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah now want to get Kejriwal killed? They couldn’t beat him for five years… now they want to remove him from the way in this manner.”

''अभी तक आपने मोदी का साथ दिया. मोदी ने आपको कुछ नहीं दिया. अब मेरे साथ आ जाओ मैं अपने दिल्ली के व्यापारियों से अंतिम साँस तक रिश्ता निभाऊँगा'' – @ArvindKejriwal — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 6, 2019

“Income Tax and ED notices are going to all traders across the country. Thousands and lakhs of notices are going. This is all done to extort money. In one way, there is tax terrorism in the country and it has destroyed business and financial system of the country,” Kejriwal added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor further urged traders to vote for AAP in the Lok Sabha elections. “Give all seven seats to AAP, I’ll stop sealing. Make our hand strong in the central government, we will help you,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another setback for the AAP, its MLA from Bijwasan Devinder Sehrawat joined the BJP earlier in the day.

Last week, AAP had alleged that BJP was trying to buy its MLAs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Kejriwal, while targetting the saffron party, said, “They (BJP) are using Rafale money to buy MLAs. They should tell us how many MLAs are they buying?”