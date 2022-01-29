Need law against religious conversion, but it mustn’t be misused, says Kejriwal in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said a law should be made against religious conversions, but added that nobody should be harassed by misusing the law.

Speaking at an interaction with traders and businessmen in Jalandhar on Saturday, he said one should not be forced to convert. “I feel that religion is a private affair of any individual and everyone has the right to worship any religion or religious book, but if somebody is being converted by alluring through money or harassing them then it is wrong,” he said while replying to a query on his stand regarding the conversions taking place in Punjab, particularly in Jalandhar, allegedly by offering money to the poor.

On being asked if a law should be made against such conversions, he said, “A law should certainly be made against religious conversions but such a law should not be misused to harass anyone,” adding, “I personally feel that religious conversion by offering money is wrong”.

To a query on the alleged involvement of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case, Kejriwal said, “It is not a question of anybody’s admission. There is a law in the country that will decide it.”

When asked to comment on his earlier statement that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has only registered a case against Majithia, but he didn’t dare to arrest him, Kejriwal said that when the bail is rejected by the lower court then arrest of that person is inevitable, but it did not happen in his (Majithia)’s case. “You vote for us and then see what we will do on this issue,” he said.

He also refuted allegations regarding the AAP selling tickets to candidates in Punjab.

On the release of Prof Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who had already completed his life sentence, Kejriwal said he has sought to convene a meeting of the Sentence Review Board, which looks after such issues, and then place the matter before the Delhi government.